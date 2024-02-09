Joey McIntyre Returns To Drag: The Musical This March





Back by popular demand, DRAG: The Musical will have a limited revival run in LA March 15-30, in advance of its upcoming NYC debut this fall (more details to come):



DRAG: The Musical Showdates and Times at The Bourbon Room (6356 Hollywood Blvd)

PREVIEWS: March 15 & 16 (7PM & 10PM)

OPENING: March 22 & 23 (7PM & 10PM)

FINAL PERFORMANCES: March 29 & 30 (7PM & 10PM)

**tickets from $69.00 - $125.00**







Of returning to DRAG: The Musical,

"Theatre is the perfect place for a drag queen and I'm so excited to grace DRAG: The Musical with my beauty, wit, and humor," said Manila Luzon. "My castmates have already made the show a success, so I'm excited to play with them. Did I mention how excited I am to grace the show with my beauty? LOL!"



Tomas Costanza added "Joey McIntire stepping back into the spotlight as Tom Hutchinson is pure rock 'n' roll resurrection. I'll tell you this, once that curtain goes up it will be like he never left the stage, bringing that same energy and passion that makes us believe in the magic of DRAG: The Musical all over again! And let's talk about Manila Luzon joining the cast as Popcorn Scampi. She's not just a queen; she's a force of nature, bringing a tsunami of charisma, uniqueness, sass, and talent. Get ready for a performance that'll rock your world and redefine the crown in the kingdom of DRAG!"



DRAG: The Musical, written by drag superstar Alaska Thunderfuck with her longtime musical collaborators, certified platinum songwriter/producer Tomas Costanza and celebrity song stylist Ashley Gordon, won Best New Play Or Musical at the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards and the 2023 Queerties Award for Live Theater and tells the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles. (Additional synopsis details HERE).



DRAG: The Musical will be directed and choreographed by Emmy-nominated Spencer Liff, with lighting design by Jared A. Sayeg, costume design by



Along with Tomas Costanza, DRAG: The Musical is also produced by the producers of five-time, Tony-nominated sensation Rock of Ages (one of the longest running shows in Broadway history), and the owners of The Bourbon Room, Matthew and Hillary Weaver, Scott Prisand, and

Check out highlights from the 2022 run of DRAG: The Musical at the Bourbon Room: https://youtu.be/LphAF9n_lLs

PEG Records and Killingsworth Recording Company partnered with Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals Recordings to release 'DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording).'







