The Cure 'Paris' 30th Anniversary Edition Featuring Two Previously Unreleased Tracks

Instagram https://instagram.com/thecure/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Paris', the double live album by The Cure, has turned 30 years old, and to celebrate, remastered 2LP and 1CD versions will be reissued featuring two bonus tracks.'Paris' has been remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London. The LP, which is being issued on black vinyl for the first time since 1993, was cut by Miles Showell at Abbey Road.'Paris' was the second of two live records documenting the band's 1992 tour in support of their ninth album 'Wish'. The first album 'Show' was released in September 1993 and reissued in July last year.The 14-track album was recorded over three nights at Le Zénith de Paris in October 1992 and includes the singles " Lovesong ", " Catch ", "A Letter To Elise", "Charlotte Sometimes", " Close To Me " and the perennial Cure live favourites "Play For Today" and 'One Hundred Years'.The Cure's 30th anniversary re-issue of 'Paris' has now been expanded with the addition of two recently discovered previously unreleased tracks "Shake Dog Shake" and "Hot Hot Hot!!!" which now top and tail the album. The album running order has also been reconfigured accordingly.In December, The Cure concluded their 90-date, 33-country 'Shows Of A Lost World' tour to overwhelming fan and critical acclaim.THE CURE - 'PARIS'30th Anniversary Edition2LP Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.Vinyl cut by Miles Showell at Abbey Road StudiosSide OneShake Dog Shake*The FigureheadPlay For TodaySide TwoAt NightIn Your HouseOne Hundred YearsSide ThreeApartLovesongA Letter To EliseSide FourCatch Charlotte SometimesDressing UpClose To MeHot Hot Hot!!!*CDShake Dog Shake*The FigureheadPlay For TodayAt NightIn Your HouseOne Hundred YearsApartLovesongA Letter To EliseCatch Charlotte SometimesDressing UpClose To MeHot Hot Hot!!!**Previously unreleasedRELEASED 22nd MARCHAVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER NOWhttps://thecure.lnk.to/Paris30PRhttps://www.thecure.comFacebook https://www.facebook.com/thecure/Twitter https://twitter.com/thecureInstagram https://instagram.com/thecure/



