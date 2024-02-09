Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
09/02/2024

The Cure 'Paris' 30th Anniversary Edition Featuring Two Previously Unreleased Tracks
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Paris', the double live album by The Cure, has turned 30 years old, and to celebrate, remastered 2LP and 1CD versions will be reissued featuring two bonus tracks.
'Paris' has been remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London. The LP, which is being issued on black vinyl for the first time since 1993, was cut by Miles Showell at Abbey Road.

'Paris' was the second of two live records documenting the band's 1992 tour in support of their ninth album 'Wish'. The first album 'Show' was released in September 1993 and reissued in July last year.

The 14-track album was recorded over three nights at Le Zénith de Paris in October 1992 and includes the singles "Lovesong", "Catch", "A Letter To Elise", "Charlotte Sometimes", "Close To Me" and the perennial Cure live favourites "Play For Today" and 'One Hundred Years'.

The Cure's 30th anniversary re-issue of 'Paris' has now been expanded with the addition of two recently discovered previously unreleased tracks "Shake Dog Shake" and "Hot Hot Hot!!!" which now top and tail the album. The album running order has also been reconfigured accordingly.

In December, The Cure concluded their 90-date, 33-country 'Shows Of A Lost World' tour to overwhelming fan and critical acclaim.

THE CURE - 'PARIS'
30th Anniversary Edition
2LP Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.
Vinyl cut by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

Side One
Shake Dog Shake*
The Figurehead
Play For Today

Side Two
At Night
In Your House
One Hundred Years

Side Three
Apart
Lovesong
A Letter To Elise

Side Four
Catch
Charlotte Sometimes
Dressing Up
Close To Me
Hot Hot Hot!!!*

CD
Shake Dog Shake*
The Figurehead
Play For Today
At Night
In Your House
One Hundred Years
Apart
Lovesong
A Letter To Elise
Catch
Charlotte Sometimes
Dressing Up
Close To Me
Hot Hot Hot!!!*
*Previously unreleased

RELEASED 22nd MARCH
AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER NOW
https://thecure.lnk.to/Paris30PR
https://www.thecure.com
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/thecure/
Twitter https://twitter.com/thecure
Instagram https://instagram.com/thecure/






