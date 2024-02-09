Zolita Releases New Single 'Bloodstream'





For Zolita, every song begins as an elaborate movie in her mind, irresistibly rooted in both riveting drama and viscerally real feeling. As a truly multidimensional artist, Zolita matches her wildly catchy pop-punk hooks and fiercely honest songwriting with vibrant and striking cinematic storytelling, earning her praise from the likes of Billboard, Top40-Charts, i-D, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, Hypebae, Out Magazine, NYLON, Gay Times, Dazed, Interview Magazine and more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising pop icon Zolita's new song " Bloodstream " premieres today on PAPER Magazine who declare, "Zolita is the queen of hearts." In conjunction with the new track, Zolita debuts a self-directed pageant themed video, which she stars in alongside Love Island fan favourite Kyra Green. Additional cameos include various comedians and creators such as Becca Moore, Sarah Schauer, Luna Montana, Avrey Ovard, Kenna Sharp and Ella Snyder.Using classic tropes and nostalgia at the emotional core of her colorful, narrative-driven music videos, Zolita uses her passion for both music and filmmaking to center LGBTQIA+ storylines as a way of fostering inclusivity and connection.Of the video, Zolita recalls, "When I first heard that Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico from the Miss Universe pageant had gotten married in 2022, I couldn't get enough of their love story. I was obsessed with the idea that these two women found each other in an environment that seems so heteronormative and traditionally feminine. As I started thinking about my next music video, I found myself coming back to their story of connection in an unlikely place. I wanted to create something that spoke to that tension of being your true self or meeting the expectations of your environment."Born Zoë Hoetzel and raised near Los Angeles, Zolita grew up in a highly creative family who nurtured her artistic side from a young age. To that end, she first discovered her innate gift for music by playing flat-pick guitar with her father (a bluegrass aficionado and longtime banjo player) and later began writing her own folk-leaning songs in her bedroom. In high school, Zolita immersed herself in photography, almost instantly unveiling her left-of-center sensibilities.Naming David Lynch and Sofia Coppola among her favorite filmmakers, Zolita headed to NYU's Tisch School of the Arts to study film but soon found herself drawn to the world of music-video production.After refining her stylistic approach by creating a number of videos for her own songs, Zolita had a major breakthrough with the spellbinding visual for "Explosion." Masterfully directing, producing and editing her own videos, Zolita made waves 2021 with her episodic viral trilogy that featured "Somebody I F*cked Once," "Single In September" and "I F*cking Love You." The three videos quickly garnered more than 85 million global streams on YouTube alone.For Zolita, every song begins as an elaborate movie in her mind, irresistibly rooted in both riveting drama and viscerally real feeling. As a truly multidimensional artist, Zolita matches her wildly catchy pop-punk hooks and fiercely honest songwriting with vibrant and striking cinematic storytelling, earning her praise from the likes of Billboard, Top40-Charts, i-D, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, Hypebae, Out Magazine, NYLON, Gay Times, Dazed, Interview Magazine and more.



