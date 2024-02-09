Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 09/02/2024

Jimmy Eat World To Support Fall Out Boy On 'So Much For (2our) Dust' Dates; First Time Both Bands Have Toured Together!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following their "So Much For (Tour) Dust" trek in 2023, Fall Out Boy will hit the road with Jimmy Eat World, starting on February 28, in Portland, Oregon, and ending April 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It's hard to believe that this is the first time both bands — who simultaneously elevated emo rock from an underground scene to a national phenomenon — have toured together. Tickets for their "So Much for (Tour) Dust" dates are going fast, with low ticket availability in multiple markets — and the Seattle and New York dates are sold out! Grab yours before they're gone.

Fall Out Boy - So Much For (Tour) Dust - 2024 Dates:
Wed Feb 28 -- Portland, OR -- Moda Center
Fri Mar 01 -- Seattle, WA -- Climate Pledge Arena (SOLD OUT)
Sun Mar 03 -- Sacramento, CA -- Golden 1 Center
Mon Mar 04 -- Anaheim, CA -- Honda Center
Thu Mar 07 -- Fort Worth, TX -- Dickies Arena
Fri Mar 08 -- Austin, TX -- Moody Center
Mon Mar 11 -- Oklahoma City, OK -- Paycom Center
Wed Mar 13 -- Birmingham, AL -- Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri Mar 15 -- Orlando, FL -- Amway Center
Sat Mar 16 -- Jacksonville, FL -- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Tue Mar 19 -- Raleigh, NC -- PNC Arena
Wed Mar 20 -- Baltimore, MD -- CFG Bank Arena
Fri March 22 -- New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden (SOLD OUT)
Sun Mar 24 -- Albany, NY -- MVP Arena
Tue Mar 26 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- Van Andel Arena
Wed Mar 27 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena
Fri Mar 29 -- Columbus, OH -- Schottenstein Center
Sat Mar 30 -- Lexington, KY -- Rupp Arena
Sun Mar 31 -- Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena
Tue April 2 -- Milwaukee, WI -- Fiserv Forum
Wed Apr 03 -- Des Moines, IA -- Wells Fargo Arena
Fri Apr 05 -- Omaha, NE -- CHI Health Center Arena
Sat Apr 06 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Target Center
*JIMMY EAT WORLD to support on ALL dates

Jimmy Eat World are celebrating three decades and 10 albums of existence in 2024. The Mesa, AZ, quartet's commercial breakthrough came with the release of several singles from their album Bleed American, with "The Middle" hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and peaking at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 33 weeks total and became RIAA-certified platinum.

Futures, their follow-up to BA, featured "Pain," which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. In October 2019, the band released their tenth album, the critically acclaimed Surviving, which became one of three "chapters" of their 2021 globally streamed series Phoenix Sessions along with Futures (Chapter V) and Clarity (Chapter III), performed in their entirety (available on YouTube).
Recently, they've released two independent singles, "Something Loud" and "Place Your Debts."






