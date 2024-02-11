Neil Diamond's "I Am I Said" Featured In Volkswagen's "An American Love Story" Extended Cut In Advance Of Super Bowl LVIII Advertisement



Just like the Beetle and its timid journey in a bigger and better America, the song resonates with those who seek to find a sense of belonging and to understand the world around them. A 60-second version will air during the third quarter of the game on CBS, and the Spanish-language broadcast will be on Univision. "I Am… I Said" also stands as the pinnacle of "A Beautiful Noise, The



Marking a first in Big Game advertising history, the director's cut of the film debuts with a special screening at today's 2024



"'An American Love Story' is a heartfelt tribute to Volkswagen's enduring relationship with America," explained Rachael Zaluzec, Senior Vice President of Customer



"The Beetle"—imported by Dutch businessman Ben Pon in 1949. Pairing historical and recreated footage, the film is filled with captivating visuals that encapsulate Volkswagen's role in some of America's most recognizable cultural moments, underscoring the brand's unifying impact. Volkswagen is returning to the Big Game with a new commercial that marks its 75th year in America. The brand has enlisted iconic vehicles and characters tied to their history in



The film's Emmy Award-winning director, Lance Acord, is also credited with Volkswagen's 2011 commercial "The Force," which was named best ad of 2011 by Adweek, Creativity, and YouTube and is a perennial entry on lists of favorite Big Game ads of all time.



"When we started our working journey with Volkswagen five years ago, our goal was and still is to reignite love for the brand in



Over the past few weeks, Volkswagen released seven video vignettes - including "Car Meetup" each paying tribute to the American people and key cultural moments across the brand's storied 75-year American history. All teasers, and the director's cut, are available online at the 75th Anniversary page of vw.com.

Following Sunday's game, a 60-second version of "An American Love Story" will be available online, including Instagram, as part of the brand's 75th Anniversary social media campaign.



Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Volkswagen of America, Inc. today released the two-minute extended cut of "An American Love Story" featuring Neil Diamond's "I Am... I Said" as part of its celebration of 75 years in America and countdown to the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.Just like the Beetle and its timid journey in a bigger and better America, the song resonates with those who seek to find a sense of belonging and to understand the world around them. A 60-second version will air during the third quarter of the game on CBS, and the Spanish-language broadcast will be on Univision. "I Am… I Said" also stands as the pinnacle of "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical," currently on Broadway, which delves into the story and brilliance of Diamond and his profound exploration of life.Marking a first in Big Game advertising history, the director's cut of the film debuts with a special screening at today's 2024 Chicago Auto Show Media Preview. Volkswagen is also taking the unique approach of delivering this "love letter" to current owners through the myVW App. The film also includes the brand's Chattanooga factory, home to 5500 employees who assemble the all-electric ID.4 SUV, as well as the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs."'An American Love Story' is a heartfelt tribute to Volkswagen's enduring relationship with America," explained Rachael Zaluzec, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Brand Marketing, at Volkswagen of America, Inc. "Over the last 75 years, our journey has woven into the fabric of this country, mirroring its spirit and evolution. With this short film, we are not just celebrating our history but also embracing a future of innovation and sustainability. You'll also find a few nods to past VW creative work - to give that signature wink we've become known for. It's our way of saying 'thank you' to America for being a part of our story and an invitation to stick with us as we embark on exciting new chapters.""The Beetle"—imported by Dutch businessman Ben Pon in 1949. Pairing historical and recreated footage, the film is filled with captivating visuals that encapsulate Volkswagen's role in some of America's most recognizable cultural moments, underscoring the brand's unifying impact. Volkswagen is returning to the Big Game with a new commercial that marks its 75th year in America. The brand has enlisted iconic vehicles and characters tied to their history in America to celebrate its cultural impact across the United States. The film concludes with a spotlight on Volkswagen's ID. Buzz, a vehicle that will - later in 2024 - further usher in the brand's commitment to electromobility - and next 75 years of history.The film's Emmy Award-winning director, Lance Acord, is also credited with Volkswagen's 2011 commercial "The Force," which was named best ad of 2011 by Adweek, Creativity, and YouTube and is a perennial entry on lists of favorite Big Game ads of all time."When we started our working journey with Volkswagen five years ago, our goal was and still is to reignite love for the brand in America while maintaining the spirit of the brand's wit and charm," said Jonathan Santana, ECD of creative agency Johannes Leonardo. "Everyone has a VW story, and this one is about American as they come. An epic tale about how an underdog with big dreams is not only embraced but becomes part of the very fabric of American culture. We can't wait to watch as we pass the baton to a new generation to fall in love with the Volkswagen brand and make us as much an icon over the next 75 years as we were the first."Over the past few weeks, Volkswagen released seven video vignettes - including "Car Meetup" each paying tribute to the American people and key cultural moments across the brand's storied 75-year American history. All teasers, and the director's cut, are available online at the 75th Anniversary page of vw.com.Following Sunday's game, a 60-second version of "An American Love Story" will be available online, including Instagram, as part of the brand's 75th Anniversary social media campaign.Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed and sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide, and achieved record sales. A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with The Johnny Mercer Award, The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and The Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS MusiCares Person Of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture. His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase, and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart. His songs have been covered by everyone from Cliff Richard to Elvis; UB40, Urge Overkill, Smashmouth and Frank Sinatra. Today, Diamond and fans are enjoying the successful Broadway run of A Beautiful Noise, the biographical musical that boasts a score of Diamond's greatest hits, based a book by three-time Academy Award-nominated dramatist Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything) that has been thriving and selling out shows on Broadway for over a year.



