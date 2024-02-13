Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 13/02/2024

Beyonce Is Dropping A Country Album!

Hot Songs Around The World

Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
203 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
470 entries in 28 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
209 entries in 16 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
391 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
206 entries in 16 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
226 entries in 17 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
489 entries in 20 charts
I Remember Everything
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves
225 entries in 13 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
180 entries in 9 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
342 entries in 23 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
72 entries in 25 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
177 entries in 20 charts
Water
Tyla
250 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
197 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beyoncé during last night's Super Bowl announced through a Verizon commercial that she was ready to drop new music.
Act II of Beyoncé's three-act project - which started with Renaissance during summer of 2022 - will be released on March 29.
The first two singles from the project are out now.
Also, check out the cinematic trailer for the new project.

The record breaking singer-songwriter has sold over 200 million records worldwide and holds 32 Grammy Awards - the highest Grammy-winning artist of all time. Additional achievements include 26 MTV Video Music Awards, 24 NAACP Image Awards, 31 BET Awards, and 17 Soul Train Music Awards, all of which are more than any other artist in the music industry.

Beyoncé rose to fame as a member of the R&B group Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She saw further success with her debut album Dangerously in Love followed by solo albums B'Day, I Am... Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyoncé and Lemonade.

In 2022, Beyoncé released Renaissance, and is currently on a sold out global tour. Throughout her career she has amassed multiple chart-topping singles worldwide, including: "Crazy in Love," "Baby Boy," "Irreplaceable," "Halo," "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" and "Break My Soul."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0123849 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0064742565155029 secs