Candi Carpenter Drops New Album 'Demonology'

In addition to their work as an artist, Carpenter has also spent much of the past year as a producer and is currently working on new music with artist Dani Rose. Born in Ohio and now based in Nashville, Carpenter has also gained major traction on TikTok recently, with their latest video garnering over 8 million views to date. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Candi Carpenter will release their anticipated new album, Demonology, March 29 via A-Frame Records/House of 42.Produced by Carpenter, Peter Shurkin and Alden Witt, the album consists of twelve tracks including all six songs from Carpenter's previously released EP, Demonology - Part 1, as well as new single, "Tooth," which debuted this past Friday. A work of deep self-reflection, Demonology features Carpenter's most raw and vulnerable writing to date, as they confront their past traumas and fears in order to find their most authentic self.Reflecting on the project, Carpenter shares, "Demonology isn't just an album; it's an exorcism. These songs gave my inner demons a void to scream into. Writing this project was cathartic for that part of me who will always be a midwestern pastor's kid, trapped forever in a church basement fellowship hall. I'm grateful for Demonology because it helped me discover that I'm non-binary and autistic. I know myself better because of this music, and I hope these 12 tracks will help other people learn to love their demons the way that I have."Already receiving critical attention, Phonotonal praises the Demonology - Part 1 EP as "a shimmering pop wonder through and through…it's six songs, all utterly brilliant, with lyrics that take you deep below the sweet melodies and music," while Guitar Girl Magazine calls Carpenter "extremely talented," and Maximum Volume Music declares, "a thoughtful and fairly captivating listen…intelligent wordplay shared over some catchy tunes."In addition to their work as an artist, Carpenter has also spent much of the past year as a producer and is currently working on new music with artist Dani Rose. Born in Ohio and now based in Nashville, Carpenter has also gained major traction on TikTok recently, with their latest video garnering over 8 million views to date.



