Tour Dates

New Model Army Drop 'Language' Lyric Video To Celebrate New Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Model Army and earMUSIC are celebrating the worldwide chart success of the band's recent studio album Unbroken by releasing the lyric video for the song 'Language'. With their U.K. and European Unbroken tour about to start - including sold-out shows in France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland and the UK - Unbroken has reached top positions in the official album charts globally.

Unbroken chart positions include:
#1 - UK*
#5 - Germany
#8 - Sweden**
#11 - Netherlands***
#13 - Switzerland
#25 - Poland
#37 - France**
* Rock Charts
**Physical Album Charts
***Vinyl Charts

Produced by Tchad Blake (Arctic Monkeys, Pearl Jam, The Black Keys, U2) the band continue to push the boundaries of their signature sound while staying true to their heart.

UNBROKEN TOUR 2024 - PART ONE:
Feb 27 - Roadmender, Northampton, UK [SOLD OUT]
Feb 28 - Effenaar, Eindhoven, NL
Feb 29 - La Laiterie, Strasbourg, FR
Mar 1 - Transbordeur, Lyon, FR [SOLD OUT]
Mar 2 - Mascotte, Zurich, CH [SOLD OUT]
Mar 4 - Muhle Hunziken, Bern, CH [SOLD OUT]
Mar 5 - Backstage, Munich, DE [SOLD OUT]
Mar 6 - Wuk, Vienna, AT [SOLD OUT]
Mar 7 - A38, Budapest, HG [SOLD OUT]
Mar 8 - Kwadrat, Krakow, PL [SOLD OUT]
Mar 9 - Palladium, Warsaw, PL
Mar 11 - B90, Gdansk, PL
Mar 12 - Tama, Poznan, PL
Mar 13 - Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, DE [SOLD OUT]
Mar 15 - Valand, Gothenburg, SE [SOLD OUT]
Mar 16 - Katalin, Upsala, SE [SOLD OUT]
Mar 17 - Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm, SE
Mar 18 - Plan B, Malmo, SE
Mar 20 - Grosse Freiheit, Hamburg, DE [SOLD OUT]
Mar 21 - Fabrik, Coesfeld, DE [SOLD OUT]
Mar 22 - Batschkapp, Frankfurt, DE [SOLD OUT]
Mar 23 - Garage, Saarbrucken, DE [SOLD OUT]
Mar 24 - LKA Longhorn, Stuttgart, DE [SOLD OUT]
Mar 26 - Turbinenhalle 2, Oberhausen, DE [SOLD OUT]
Mar 27 - Hedon, Zwolle, NL
Mar 28 - Het Depot, Leuven, NL
Mar 29 - Tivoli, Utrecht, NL [SOLD OUT]
Mar 30 - Trabendo, Paris, FR [SOLD OUT]
Apr 10 - Tavastia, Helsinki, FI [SOLD OUT]
Apr 11 - Lutakko, Jyvaskyla, FI
Apr 18 - Opium, Dublin, IE
Apr 19 - Mandela Hall, Belfast, NI
Apr 20 - The Garage, Glasgow, UK [SOLD OUT]
Apr 21 - Boiler Shop, Newcastle, UK
Apr 23 - Junction, Cambridge, UK
Apr 24 - The 1865, Southampton, UK [SOLD OUT]
Apr 25 - Marble Factory, Bristol, UK
Apr 26 - Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK
Apr 27 - O2 Academy, Leeds, UK
May 11 - Roundhouse, London, UK






