The Longest Johns Release New Album 'Voyage'

24 August Shrewsbury Folk Festival New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Internationally renowned Bristol-based sea shanty sensations The Longest Johns have released their brand new album Voyage. To celebrate the release the band have rounded up their seafaring fans for a rowdy nautical knees up in the video for their brand new single 'The Llandoger', filmed in The Llandoger Trow pub in Bristol which inspired the song.Regarding the single the band say, "The Llandoger Trow claims to be haunted. But then, what building in Britain over 300 years old doesn't seem to boast this claim. It's certainly seen its fair share of history, supposed to be the inspiration for the pub in Treasure Island and the haunt of a certain Daniel Defoe, famed for his novel 'Robinson Crusoe'. These days it's a creaky, lopsided drinking hole that feels like stepping into the pages of history. The song is about the simple joys of being at the pub with friends, no worries for the night and no particular concerns for the morning. Just a joyous celebration of living in the moment."Continuing about the video the band say, "We wanted the video to be a raucous pub show. We were joined by fans from all over the country who (for a modest few drinks) danced in a corner and donned various costumes for an evening to help us out. Tore holes in a fair few sailor costumes and lost a lot of fake gold but got there in the end." Voyage is the band's fifth studio album and a unique take on traditional folk and shanties, informed by seafaring history, inspired by key moments and landmarks which have sparked stories, tales, and legends throughout the centuries. Voyage comes 10 years after the band first met in Bristol and embarked on their thrilling journey which has seen them ride huge waves of success and carve pivotal chapters in their distinct career.Funded entirely by their loyal fanbase the album has been self-released across all formats. Voyage has been recorded across three studios in sessions planned between tours and festival dates over the last 18 months. The fully DIY release is available on coloured vinyl, compact disc and cassette with a plethora of added extras, including merch, artwork, and the beautifully crafted companion book that features all the lyrics and seven short stories written for world of Voyage alongside a wealth of insights and anecdotes.The band embark on their latest world tour later this month in support of the new album release, starting with an extensive run across Europe before hitting the UK in March which is then followed by the US in May. Full dates are listed below. Tickets and more information can be found at thelongestjohns.com.2024 LIVE DATES:EUROPE:18 Feb De Wildeman Arendonk, Belgium19 Feb Im Wizemann - Club Stuttgart, Germany20 Feb Mascotte Zurich, Switzerland22 Feb Rock Cafe Prague, Czech Republic23 Feb Taubchental Leipzig, Germany24 Feb KENT Club Hamburg, Germany25 Feb Chez Heinz Hanover, Germany27 Feb Luxor Cologne, Germany28 Feb Tolhuistuin (Paradiso) Amsterdam, Netherlands29 Feb Paard van Troje The Hague, Netherlands **SOLD OUT**01 March Kavka Zappa Antwerp, BelgiumUK & IRELAND:13 March O2 Academy Oxford14 March Student Union Cardiff15 March Institute 2 Birmingham16 March Club Academy Manchester **SOLD OUT**18 March Summerhall Edinburgh **SOLD OUT**19 March University Students Union Newcastle20 March Irish Centre Leeds22 March The Foundry Sheffield23 March The Drill Lincoln24 March Academy 2 Leicester25 March Junction Cambridge27 March Waterfront Norwich28 March Electirc Ballroom London03 April Chalk Brighton04 April Engine Rooms Southampton05 April Phoenix Exeter06 April Bristol Beacons24 April Cyprus Avenue Cork25 April Dolans Upstairs Limerick26 April Opium Rooms Dublin27 April Limelight 2 BelfastUS & CANADA:07 May The Sinclair Cambridge, MA **SOLD OUT**08 May Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY10 May Ardmore Hall Ardmore, PA11 May Birchmere Alexandria, VA **SOLD OUT**12 May. Birchmere Alexandria, VA13 May Orange Peel Asheville, NC14 May Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA17 May Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, TN20 May Fine Line Minneapolis, MN **SOLD OUT**21 May ThaliaHall Chicago, IL23 May Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, ON **SOLD OUT**24 May Bronson Center Ottawa, ON25 May Theatre Beanfiled Montreal QCUK FESTIVALS:18 July G! Festival, Faroe Islands18 August Purbeck Folk Festival15 - 18 August Beautiful Days Festival24 August Shrewsbury Folk Festival



