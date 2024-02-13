Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 13/02/2024

Freya Beer Releases New Track 'Write Her Off (Who)'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) FREYA BEER has released her brand new single "Write Her Off (WHO)".
"You've got lust in your eyes and it takes you by surprise, but you know it" purrs Freya as she presides over the scene unfolding on "Write Her Off (WHO)". It's a mere pause for thought, before delivering her verdict. It's not good news. "You've read all the papers on how to elate her, but it's still not clear… Oh you fool! Such a shame."

With lyrics taut with sexual tension and banshee-like shrieks, pressure-point ramping percussion and razored guitar breaks, on her latest work Freya Beer unspools a darkly thrilling encounter about the cat-and-mouse game that is dating.

Toying with clever wordplay in a way its subject cannot fathom, "Write Her Off (WHO)" is a track that delves into the sinister side of unrequited attractions and the shadow of loneliness it can cast. As Freya explains:
""Write Her Off (WHO)" is a song about going after your crush and the feeling of rejection because they don't feel any connection to you. You come to the realisation you should dismiss the love - almost as though you have to "write them off" to move on."

A seductive, scathing alt-pop clash, "Write Her Off (WHO)" finds Freya Beer continuing her stellar trajectory from the heart of darkness. Recorded in London with Paul Burnley at The Social and Jack O'Hea at FOLD Studios. The track also sees Freya working with long-time collaborators Dave Fidler and Ray Mitchell who undertook mixing duties at The Fuse in Manchester.

Hailed as a "raw and thrilling talent", Freya Beer is a singer-songwriter from West London. Inspired by art, literature, alternative fashion and music, Freya distils her disparate influences through a gothic soul and devil-may-care spirit that dares to dream in the darkness.

Having sparked a wave of attention from the get-go with her self-released debut single "Bike Boy"' and follow-up "Six Months" in 2018, Freya earned a BBC Introducing Live Lounge Session and a feature on Tom Robinson's BBC Radio 6 Music show - and so the roller coaster began.

With the wind in her sails, Freya launched her own label Sisterhood Records in 2019 as a vehicle to further her creativity. In 2020, she released the single "Dear Sweet Rosie" with the track drumming up further support from BBC 6 Music as well as a live session on Marc Riley's show (which was then highlighted as one of his "Best of the Year" that December). Renowned music critic John Robb also hailed her as 'New Artist of the Day' on his Louder Than War site and predicted a Mercury Prize in years to come.

Revealing her many shades with a series of exquisite lockdown cover versions, Freya bookended 2020 with the acclaimed single "Arms Open Wide", which was placed in PRS for Music's Top 20 songs of the year. Discovering new audiences and in-turn more about herself as an artist, Freya released her debut album 'Beast' in October 2021 to unanimous fanfare.

In the Spring of 2023, Freya shared the AA-side single "Fantasy" // "Galore", and continued to build her loyal live following with numerous headline shows in London, a key slot at Latitude Festival, a solo support run with Honeyblood and made her US live debut with a full-band show in New York City. Having attracted praise from a range of musical tastemakers across her career to-date, Freya recently launched her own radio show 'Freya's Gothic Disco' on Islington Radio. She was also featured in Time Out's special Goth-themed issue for Halloween 2023.

Breaking into 2024 in fierce fashion, latest single "Write Her Off (WHO)" is out now. In support of the new release, Freya will be playing a handful of shows in London, including a support gig with Black Doldrums at the Camden Assembly. Dates and details are below.

FREYA BEER UK LIVE DATES 2024:

FEBRUARY
16 LONDON Dash The Henge Record Shop

MARCH
15 LONDON Camden Assembly (w/ Black Doldrums)






