Dexter Allen - The Grammys Get It Very Right!

Currently Allen is gearing for his New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jay-Z said it best when referring to GRAMMY member voting: "Sometimes they get it very right". On Sunday February 4th noted Mississippi musician, producer and engineer Dexter Allen won his first GRAMMY AWARD for Best Traditional Blues Album for Bobby Rush's "All Of My Love For You" album released by Thirty Tigers. This was the third GRAMMY for the legendary Bobby Rush. The soaring vocals of Rush and the melodic blues tones of Allen's electric guitar make this album an instant classic.Allen received his GRAMMY for playing guitar, bass, backing vocals, engineering and recording the album at his DA LAB Studios in Byrum, Mississippi.The GRAMMY win follows Allen's successful 30 date 2023 five country European tour where he performed to thousands of enthusiastic fans at multiple sold out venues. Allen got his start with Blues master Rush when he was in his 20's touring with Rush internationally as his guitar player which included shows in both China and Japan.Allen and Rush have remained close friends and musical collaborators ever since. Dexter Allen is no stranger to awards receiving the Mississippi Music Award for Best Male Vocalist in 2008, the Mississippi Music Award in 2009 and in 2018 Allen received the Jus Blues Music Award for Entertainer of the Year. Allen has released numerous albums with his top flight band of Mississippi stalwart musicians including the successful live album recorded in front of his friend and special guest Mississippi's own Oscar winning actor Morgan Freeman. The album was filmed in HDTV at Freeman's famous Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Mississippi.Currently Allen is gearing for his Spring and Summer 2024 tour. www.dexterallen.com ﻿



