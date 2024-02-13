Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 13/02/2024

Punk Rock Supergroup Fire Sale Releases New 2-song Single "The Albatross"

Hot Songs Around The World

Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
203 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
490 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
471 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
250 entries in 20 charts
I Remember Everything
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves
225 entries in 13 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
391 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
180 entries in 9 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
209 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
197 entries in 26 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
342 entries in 23 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
72 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
207 entries in 16 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
227 entries in 17 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
177 entries in 20 charts
Punk Rock Supergroup Fire Sale Releases New 2-song Single "The Albatross"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fire Sale is a punk rock supergroup composed of former members of Face to Face, No Use For A Name, and The Ataris. Their newest 2-song Single "The Albatross" was mixed at The Blasting Room (owned by The Descendents) and has hand-painted art by Mark DeSalvo (NOFX, Lagwagon). Stream "The Albatross" here: https://orcd.co/thealbatross

"The Albatross" starts with an intricate bass line that builds momentum into galloping pop-punk drums and the gang vocals that Fire Sale has become known for. Lyrics delve into the difficult issue of gun violence and scream for a change.

Singer Pedro Aida says, "The Albatross is about the frustrating and hopeless feeling we have when we send our children to school and the worry of bullying, bad grades, and drug use have been overshadowed by the fear that they won't come home at all." Guitarist Chris Swinney adds, "The Albatross is a song that we have been trying to write since the beginning of the band. If you grew up listening to anything on Fat or Epitaph…it is a huge nostalgic slap in the face."

B-Side "I Remember Damage" feature melodic vocals that ride the wave of driving power chords and a lead guitar riff that dances all over the fretboard.

Punk rock supergroup comprised of Matt Riddle (Face to Face and No Use For A Name), Chris Swinney (The Ataris), Pedro Aida (Ann Beretta), Matt Morris and Brad Edwards.

Band Highlights:
Punk supergroup (former members of Face to Face, No Use For A Name, The Ataris).
Released "A Fool's Errand" Single in 2022 on Negative Progression Records
"A Fool's Errand" and "We Dance For Sorrow" on rotation on SiriusXM Faction Punk
Released "Dark Hearts" Single in 2021 on SBAM Records (Europe)
Videos released for "A Fool's Errand" and "We Dance For Sorrow" through BlankTV (750,000 subscribers)
Prior single "A Fool's Errand" featured on Apple Music editorial playlist "Rise and Grind"
Prior single "We Dance For Sorrow" on prominent Spotify "Punk Rock-23punk" playlist
www.facebook.com/firesaleisaband
www.instagram.com/firesaleisaband
www.tiktok.com/@firesaleisaband
www.youtube.com/@firesale
https://www.instagram.com/negativeprogression/
https://www.facebook.com/negativeprogression/
https://negativeprogressionrecords.bandcamp.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@negprogrec4361






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084009 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0069386959075928 secs