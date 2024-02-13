Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 13/02/2024

Blues From Texas! New Release From Rusty Gear Featuring Evelyn Rubio

Blues From Texas! New Release From Rusty Gear Featuring Evelyn Rubio
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Rusty Gear Music announced the release of "Don't Forget To Pack Your Blues" featuring the multi-talented singer sax player Evelyn Rubio. Rusty and Evelyn recorded the track at Wire Road Studios in Houston with noted engineer/producer Andy Bradley and top session musicians including Paul English on keyboards who also provided the horn arrangement.
Evelyn Rubio has excelled as an artist, actor and instrumentalist with charting records in both Blues and Pop.
Rusty shares, "Working with Evelyn was a real pleasure. She delivered an outstanding vocal performance and a great solo on sax." Rusty is no stranger to the blues with releases including Don't Dis Me, a duet featuring Lisa Kaine, and Ashes of Desire and Sorry Excuses, both featuring Bekka Bramlett, among other titles.

"Sorry Excuses" charted on Roots Music Report for nine weeks in a row, peaking at number two.
Andy Bradley managed the recording sessions and the mixing while mastering expert Jerry Tubb of Terra Nova finalized the production. "Don't Forget To Pack Your Blues" is available on all of the online subscription radio sites and is currently being offered to terrestrial, satellite and internet radio shows.
Rusty has more original music coming, including Lonely Roads, a duet also featuring Evelyn.
For more information: www.rustygear.com






