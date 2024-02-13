Blues From Texas! New Release From Rusty Gear Featuring Evelyn Rubio



Evelyn Rubio has excelled as an artist, actor and instrumentalist with charting records in both Blues and Pop.

Rusty shares, "Working with Evelyn was a real pleasure. She delivered an outstanding vocal performance and a great solo on sax." Rusty is no stranger to the blues with releases including Don't Dis Me, a duet featuring Lisa Kaine, and Ashes of Desire and Sorry Excuses, both featuring Bekka Bramlett, among other titles.



"Sorry Excuses" charted on

Andy Bradley managed the recording sessions and the mixing while mastering expert Jerry Tubb of Terra Nova finalized the production. "Don't Forget To Pack Your Blues" is available on all of the online subscription radio sites and is currently being offered to terrestrial, satellite and internet radio shows.

Rusty has more original music coming, including Lonely Roads, a duet also featuring Evelyn.

