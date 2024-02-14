Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Announce 'Down The Rabbit Hole' Tour





*** w/The Infamous String Dusters. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway have announced their "Down the Rabbit Hole" headlining tour in support of their Grammy-winning and critically acclaimed new album, City of Gold. The US spring and summer dates begin at Center Stage in Atlanta on April 18 and run through the end of June with stops in Memphis, Milwaukee, Detroit, Houston, Phoenix, Omaha, St. Louis, and more. The newly confirmed dates follow the band's appearance at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville next month, and coincide with stops at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Telluride Bluegrass Festival as well as a performance in support of Old Crow Medicine Show in Alabama. A complete list of dates may be found below and at Top40-Charts.comEarlier this month, Tuttle and the band - fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, mandolinist Dominick Leslie, bass player Shelby Means, and banjo player Kyle Tuttle - earned their second consecutive GRAMMY win for Best Bluegrass Abum for City of Gold, released last year on Nonesuch Records. The critically acclaimed album made year's best lists from PopMatters, Folk Alley, No Depression, AllMusic, WFUV, and Holler, which calls it her "most captivating record yet … A heady 48 minutes of joy, Tuttle is single handedly making bluegrass her own."City of Gold follows Tuttle's highly praised 2022 record, Crooked Tree, which won Best Bluegrass Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Once again produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, City of Gold was inspired by Tuttle's constant touring with Golden Highway these past few years, as they have grown together as musicians and performers. Written by Tuttle and Ketch Secor (Old Crow Medicine Show), these thirteen tracks capture the electric energy of band's live shows by highlighting each members' musical strengths.Raised in Northern California, Tuttle moved to Nashville in 2015. In the years since, she has continued to receive widespread accolades. In addition to the two GRAMMY awards, she earned three wins at the 2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards. Additionally, Tuttle also won Album of the Year at the 2023 International Folk Music Awards, Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards, and Guitar Player of the Year at the IBMAs in both 2017 and 2018. Tuttle has performed around the world, including shows with Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, Hiss Golden Messenger, Jason Isbell, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Dwight Yoakam, as well as at several major festivals including Newport Folk Festival and Pilgrimage.MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR:Mar 3 WinterWonderGrass Steamboat Springs, COMar 22 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TNApr 18 Center Stage Atlanta, GAApr 20 The Beacon Theatre Hopewell, VAApr 21 Jergels Warrendale, PAApr 23 Skully's Columbus, OHApr 25 MerleFest Wilkesboro, NCApr 26 Sand Mountain Amphitheater* Albertville, ALApr 27 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival New Orleans, LAApr 28 Growlers Memphis, TNMay 9 The Pabst Theatre Milwaukee, WIMay 10 The Vogue Theatre Indianapolis, INMay 11 Majestic Theatre Detroit, MIMay 17 FreshGrass Bentonville, ARMay 18 Red River Station Saint Jo, TXMay 21 Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TXMay 23 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TXMay 24 Gruene Hall New Braunfels, TXMay 25 The Haute Spot Cedar Park, TXMay 28 & 29 Music Theater at the Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix, AZMay 31 The Orpheum Theater Flagstaff, AZJun 1 Ogden Music Festival Ogden, UTJun 2 Mishawaka Amphitheatre Bellvue, COJun 4 Slowdown Omaha, NEJun 6 Wooly's Des Moines, IAJun 7 The Castle Theatre Bloomington, ILJun 8 Old Rock House St. Louis, MOJun 23 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Telluride, COJun 26 ROMP Fest Owensboro, KYJun 29 Blue Ox Music Festival Eau Claire, WIJun 30 Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua Bayfield, WIJul 18 4848 Festival** SnowshoeAug 2 Moore Theatre*** Seattle, WAAug 3 Abayance Bay Marina*** Rexford, MTAug 5 Britt Pavilion*** Jacksonville, ORAug 6 & 7 Revolution Hall*** Portland, ORSep 20 Bourbon & Beyond Louisville, KY* w/Old Crow Medicine Show** w/St. Paul & The Broken Bones*** w/The Infamous String Dusters.



