Katy Perry To Exit American Idol After 7 Seasons!

Katy has similarly focused her entrepreneurial flair towards her eponymous shoe line, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Katy Perry's run on American Idol is coming to an end. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Perry broke the news that her seventh season on American Idol would be her last."So I think this will probably be my last season for [American] Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much," she continued. "It's connected me with the heart of America but I feel like I need to feel that pulse to my own beat."As for if she's broken the new to her co-hosts Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, Perry said "they'll find out tonight" after the interview airs.Perry recently announced that she will be headlining the Rock in Rio music festival this fall, and has teased that her new album and world tour would be happening this year. Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 65 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 57 million adjusted albums and 138 million tracks. She boasts an impressive 46M + monthly listeners on Spotify with over 23M followers on the platform. She recently crossed the 1B threshold on Spotify for her smash single " Dark Horse ".Katy's second studio album TEENAGE DREAM has been recognized by the RIAA as the highest-certified era of any artist ever making history as the first artist to have three singles certified Diamond and has reached the nine-times Platinum certification. "The One That Got Away," and " Part Of Me " have each reached five-times Platinum status with " I Kissed A Girl " (6X) and "Hot n Cold" (8X).Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified Platinum and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold 2 million adjusted albums, with nearly 3.5 billion combined streams to date. It's lead single " Daisies " is now certified Gold.PRISM, which includes "Roar" and "Dark Horse," is now five-times Platinum, with both videos surpassing three billion views - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone.Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection.Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women distinction in 2021 for her work with her own foundation, the Firework Foundation, whose mission is to empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts.Katy has similarly focused her entrepreneurial flair towards her eponymous shoe line, Katy Perry Collections, as well as for selective companies working to improve health and wellness. She sits on the Board of Bragg, makers of the celebrated Apple Cider Vinegar, has been an early backer of Impossible Foods, the plant-based meat producer, and is an active investor in Apeel Sciences, a company focused on plant-derived shelf life extension technology for fresh produce that improves quality and reduces food waste, and Samsara, an enviro-tech company creating infinite recycling to end plastic pollution. Most recently, Katy co-founded De Soi, a line of sparkling ready-to-drink non-alcoholic apéritifs with natural adaptogens, in partnership with AMASS, maker of clean botanics.



