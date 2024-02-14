Fisher Remixes Bob Marley's 'Jamming'





BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in cinemas February 14, 2024. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To celebrate Bob Marley as the sound of summer, Australian music producer FISHER puts his spin on Bob Marley's legendary track 'JAMMING'. On his collaboration, FISHER says "I was stoked to be invited to collaborate with Bob Marley and rework his hit Jamming. Not only is he one of the world's biggest music icons, but his impact has also transcended generations which is really special. I wish the Marley family all the best with this incredible film and can't wait to take this banging Jamming remix to millions at festivals around the world in his honour."Known for his wild sense of humour and energetic DJing style, FISHER has become one of the world's most in-demand talents, amassing over 3M social followers and 12M streams per month on Spotify. Sending him to the spotlight, his breakout track 'Losing It' earned him his first Grammy nomination.The track has now amassed well over half a billion streams, cementing itself as one of the biggest dance records of the decade. In 2024 FISHER continues to captivate audiences, bringing his signature party, ground-breaking show and contagious energy to the world.In 2023, FISHER released multiple hit records including 'Yeah The Girls' and 'Take It Off'; the latter being the mega dance hit with AATIG which achieved placement on BBC Radio 1 'B List' Playlist and over 50 million streams on Spotify. FISHER's following single 'Atmosphere' ft. Kita Alexander was one of the dance anthems of the summer after its explosion on TikTok - combining soaring synths and irresistibly catchy lead vocals over a pulsating uptempo groove, 'Atmosphere' amassed 3 million Spotify streams in its first week alone.FISHER is on a roll in 2024, with a weekly Hi Ibiza residency, his TAO Vegas residency and major headline appearances set for Cardiff, London, New York and San Francisco to name a few. FISHER's second instalment of his curated festival TRIIP in Malta will take place in June, with a huge line-up featuring, Paco Osuna, Solardo and many more. Fish is also set to bring his very own OUT 2 LUNCH Festival, to his hometown of Gold Coast, Australia.BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in cinemas February 14, 2024.



