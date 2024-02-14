Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 14/02/2024

Fisher Remixes Bob Marley's 'Jamming'

Hot Songs Around The World

Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
203 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
490 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
471 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
250 entries in 20 charts
I Remember Everything
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves
225 entries in 13 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
391 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
180 entries in 9 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
209 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
197 entries in 26 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
342 entries in 23 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
72 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
207 entries in 16 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
227 entries in 17 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
177 entries in 20 charts
Fisher Remixes Bob Marley's 'Jamming'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To celebrate Bob Marley as the sound of summer, Australian music producer FISHER puts his spin on Bob Marley's legendary track 'JAMMING'. On his collaboration, FISHER says "I was stoked to be invited to collaborate with Bob Marley and rework his hit Jamming. Not only is he one of the world's biggest music icons, but his impact has also transcended generations which is really special. I wish the Marley family all the best with this incredible film and can't wait to take this banging Jamming remix to millions at festivals around the world in his honour."

Known for his wild sense of humour and energetic DJing style, FISHER has become one of the world's most in-demand talents, amassing over 3M social followers and 12M streams per month on Spotify. Sending him to the spotlight, his breakout track 'Losing It' earned him his first Grammy nomination.

The track has now amassed well over half a billion streams, cementing itself as one of the biggest dance records of the decade. In 2024 FISHER continues to captivate audiences, bringing his signature party, ground-breaking show and contagious energy to the world.

In 2023, FISHER released multiple hit records including 'Yeah The Girls' and 'Take It Off'; the latter being the mega dance hit with AATIG which achieved placement on BBC Radio 1 'B List' Playlist and over 50 million streams on Spotify. FISHER's following single 'Atmosphere' ft. Kita Alexander was one of the dance anthems of the summer after its explosion on TikTok - combining soaring synths and irresistibly catchy lead vocals over a pulsating uptempo groove, 'Atmosphere' amassed 3 million Spotify streams in its first week alone.

FISHER is on a roll in 2024, with a weekly Hi Ibiza residency, his TAO Vegas residency and major headline appearances set for Cardiff, London, New York and San Francisco to name a few. FISHER's second instalment of his curated festival TRIIP in Malta will take place in June, with a huge line-up featuring, Paco Osuna, Solardo and many more. Fish is also set to bring his very own OUT 2 LUNCH Festival, to his hometown of Gold Coast, Australia.

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in cinemas February 14, 2024.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0088480 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043790340423584 secs