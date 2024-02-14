Cody Jinks Releases 'Outlaws & Mustangs' Music Video





++with special guests New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The official music video for Cody Jinks' new song, "Outlaws & Mustangs," is out now. Directed by Erica Alexandria Silverman, the video is deeply personal to Jinks as it also features his father (Steve Jinks) and daughter (Meredith Jinks).Of the video Jinks shares, "This video was so much fun to make. Everyone did a great job and had a great time despite the cold weather. Having my dad and daughter in it was special and something we will have forever, that's what it's all about. Family goes through everything together, even when we don't see eye to eye. We have each other's backs. In this world that's really all we have when we look objectively.""Outlaws & Mustangs" is the lead single from Jinks' highly anticipated new album, Change The Game, which will be released March 22 via his own label, Late August Records, in partnership with The Orchard.Of the track, Billboard praises, "Jinks' new song glories in the enlightenment-seeking rebel journeys of the free spirits. A glimmering gospel choir ushers the song to its closing zenith moments," while Holler declares, "a huge, emotive driving song that we've already got on repeat" and Whiskey Riff asserts, "Cody is incredibly talented and has done everything completely on his own, proving that hard work and great music are all you really need to make it in this business."Produced by Ryan Hewitt (Red Hot Chili Peppers, ZZ Top) and Jinks' longtime bassist, Joshua Thompson, Change The Game marks a new chapter for Jinks both personally and professionally, as he is now self-managed with a completely independent team. Across these twelve tracks, including previously released song, "Sober Thing," Jinks puts forth his signature outlaw country spirit with a new level of artistic maturity, as he delves into raw topics such as his journey with sobriety, the realities of life on the road and the need for redemption and accountability.Reflecting on the project, Jinks shares, "This is the most open and honest record I've ever recorded, I laid everything out." Known for his electric live performances, Jinks will continue to tour through this fall including upcoming headline shows at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Los Angeles' Greek Theater, Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion, Minneapolis' The Armory and San Diego's Rady Shell at Jacobs Park as well as select co-headline dates with Turnpike Troubadours. He will also join Luke Combs as part of his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" stadium tour starting this spring. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.codyjinks.com.Recorded mainly at MOXE outside of Nashville, TN, Change The Game features Jinks (vocals, acoustic guitar) alongside Chris Claridy (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), David Colvin (drums, percussion), Drew Harakal (B3, piano, acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Jake Lentner (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Joshua Thompson (bass) and Austin "Hotrod" Tripp (pedal steel, dobro). The record also includes a new version of Faith No More's "Take This Bottle," featuring special guest Pearl Aday.Jinks has always built his career on his own terms. Drawing on his unique musical background-growing up near Fort Worth, TX, where he cut his teeth in bars and honky-tonks as well as the influential local metal scene-Jinks learned to disrupt the status quo with an industrious, do-it-yourself approach. "One of the most beloved and successful independent voices in country music" (Wide Open Country), Jinks has amassed a loyal fanbase throughout his career, having sold over 2 million tickets to date.He's also released ten full-length albums that regularly chart near the top of Billboard Country and Independent Albums charts, garnered 3.5 billion streams across platforms and had eight songs certified RIAA Platinum or Gold, led by the double-platinum success of "Loud and Heavy." In recognition of this hard work, Jinks was named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year—the second time he's received this honor.CODY JINKS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:March 7—Tacoma, WA—Tacoma Dome*March 8—Eugene, OR—Matthew Knight Arena*March 9—Boise, ID—ExtraMile Arena*April 11—Cedar Rapids, IA—Alliant Energy Powerhouse‡April 12—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†April 13—Kalamazoo, MI—Wings Event Center‡April 27—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater+May 2—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater^May 3—Jacksonville, FL—Everbank Stadium†May 4—Wilmington, NC—Oak Bank Pavilion^May 10—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome†May 11—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion~May 17—Santa Clara, CA—Levi's Stadium†May 18—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl‡‡May 19—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Arena‡‡May 31—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium†June 1—San Diego, CA—Rady Shell at Jacobs Park~June 2—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theater~June 7—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice Eccles Stadium†June 8—Grand Junction, CO—Los Colonias Amphitheater**June 9—Colorado Springs, CO—Broadmoor World Arena**July 18—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC Amphitheater~July 19—East Rutherford, NJ—Metlife Stadium†August 1—St. Louis, MO—St. Louis Music Park††August 2—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium†August 3—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre††August 9—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium† September 14—Bushkill, PA—Zakk Wylde Presents: Berzerkus 2024 September 19—Brandon, MS—Brandon Amphitheatre++ September 20—Tuscaloosa, AL—Mercedes Benz Amphitheatre++October 11—Omaha, NE—Liberty First Credit Union Arena++October 12—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory++*co-headline with Turnpike Troubadours, with special guest Trampled By Turtles‡with special guests Blackberry Smoke and Doc Oliver†supporting Luke Combs+ with special guests The Steel Woods and Doc Oliver^with special guests The Steel Woods and Erin Viancourt~with special guest Blackberry Smoke**with special guests Ward Davis and Erin Viancourt‡‡with special guest The Steel Woods††with special guests The Steel Woods and Calder Allen++with special guests Cadillac 3 and Calder Allen



