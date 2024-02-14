Waxahatchee Releases New Song 'Bored'





Of the song Crutchfield says, "I feel like my comfort zone when writing songs lies somewhere on the emotional spectrum of sadness and heartache. Writing from a place of happiness scares me. Too earnest. Anger scares me even more," Crutchfield explains. "I wrote 'Bored' about one of those situations where anger was called for and was the only authentic place from which to write about what I was experiencing. It was a challenge for me and 'Bored' is the end result."



Additionally







Crutchfield says that she wrote most of the songs on Tigers Blood during a "hot hand spell" while on tour in 2022. And when it came time to record, Crutchfield returned to her trusted producer Brad Cook and the Sonic Ranch in the border town Tornillo, Texas, a collaborator and place that also helped bring her sound to a groundbreaking turning point on 2020's Saint Cloud.



Saint Cloud was a breakthrough album for Waxahatchee, and despite being released in the height of the pandemic it entered #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart & Top 10 on the Emerging Artist chart. It was a welcome musical escape for many and cemented her status as an important voice in the indie-Americana scene. Now with Tigers Blood we see Crutchfield dig even deeper, the result is a complex and beautiful album that is sure to find a special place in people's hearts once again.



World Tour Dates:

April 18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater ^

April 19 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ^

April 20 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed ^

April 21 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre ^

April 23 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall ^

April 25 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place ^

April 26 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre ^

April 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount Theatre ^

April 28 - Richmond, VA - The

April 30 - Asheville, NC - The

May 1 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^

May 3 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ^

May 4 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theater ^

May 5 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

May 6 - Birmingham, AL - Lyric Theatre ^

May 8 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom ^

May 9 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern &

May 10 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater ^

May 11 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

May 13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

May 14 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^

May 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium ^

May 17 - Paso Robles, CA - Barrelhouse Brewing Co. ^

May 18 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ^

May 19 - Sonoma, CA - Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^

May 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot ^

May 23 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom ^

July 11 - Amsterdam NL - Paradiso

July 12 - Köln DE - Gebäude 9

July 13 - Hamburg DE - Mojo Club

July 14 - Bruges BE - Cactusfestival

July 15 - Berlin DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

July 17 - Schorndorf DE - Club Manufaktur

July 18 - Feldkirch AT - Poolbar Festival

July 19 - Sittersdorf AT - Acoustic Lakeside Festival

July 21 - Zurich CH - Bogen F

July 22 - Paris FR - La Maroquinerie

July 24 - Brighton UK - Chalk

July 25 - London UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

July 26 - Southwold UK - Latitude Festival

July 27 - Manchester UK - New Century

July 29 - Leeds UK - The Leeds Irish Centre

July 30 - Glasgow UK -

July 31 - Belfast UK - The Belfast

August 1 - Dublin IE - Vicar Street

August 19 - Boise, ID - Treefort

August 21 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's %

August 23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant %

August 24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee %

August 25 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden %

August 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Warhol at Carnegie

August 28 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

August 29 - South Deerfield, MA - Tree House Summer Stage &#

August 30 - Portland, ME -

August 31 - Accord, NY - Arrowood Farms &#









^ w/ Good Morning

% w/ Tre Burt

# w/ Tim Heidecker

& w/ Snail Mail

+ w/ Greg Mendez

