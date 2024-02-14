Meatbodies Release 'Billow' Single & Add Tour Dates





The track is just one of thirteen expertly crafted tracks to appear on Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom, due in just one month via In The Red. Flora is the pinnacle of the Meatbodies' catalog thus far and an effort bound to be on the tip of the tongue of their fans and in-the-know heads the world over.



The borderline lost album is their most realized work to date on which frontman / lead guitarist Chad Ubovich faces the trials of sobriety, redemption, reinvention - all while literally learning to walk and play again.



Resurrection not only accompanies the record, but its production as well, Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom examines themes surrounding love and loss, escapism, defeatism, hedonism, psychedelics and much more. "The last record was more of a cartoon version of who we were- simple and fun without delving into heavy concepts," recalls Ubovich.

"The whole thing before with Meatbodies was never sit down, next part, next part, but I wanted to make something with more depth. After everything that had happened, and my personal life, I was left with this feeling of emptiness and loss. So I wanted to make music that was absent from things- songs that were more about conveying feeling."



By 2017, Ubovich had reached a crossroads. After years of increasingly insane shows playing to heaving crowds with an ever-evolving and rotating door of personnel, fatigue had taken its toll and he realized another change was on the horizon. "It was like the car had run out of gas in the middle of the road, and I knew I had a long walk ahead of me." Retreating to the seedy Los Angeles underbelly- in search of meaning and a reset. Ubovich escaped into that world, ignoring his own well being, trying to forget his successes. "I was living like a 90's vampire out of a comic book. Stumbling around LA with the socialites, partying away my sorrows, trying to forget."



It was at this point that Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom began to take shape—a project built by a man searching for new beginnings and his own sense of self. After sobering up, writing sessions began at Ubovich's home and various studios with longtime collaborator Dylan Fujioka. Eventually, the official production for Flora began in 2019, but it was a story left on the editing table.



Due to discrepancies with the studio, tensions were high and the plug was pulled. Left with an album only half baked, it seemed like Flora had been put to rest. After the fires cooled and many discussions about the future of the album. Ubovich finally got the green light to finish production for Flora in 2020 when he hit another snag- the pandemic. And as the world took a back seat, so did the idea of Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom.



Having to not only learn to walk again but also learn to play again, Ubovich used an upcoming tour with his band FUZZ as a motivating factor and hit the road for a year trying to regain a sense of normalcy. By the time Ubovich returned from tour he was centered and energized, ready to conquer his white whale - Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom. The mission was finally a success. Armed with a new home and a new studio - The Secret Garden, Ubovich mixed the album himself, looped in Brian Lucey at Magic Garden to handle mastering, and Flora was completed, five years after those fateful demos with Fujioka.



"A lot happened with this record - it took me five years, I was out of a band, I had a drug problem, the album almost didn't happen, the pandemic made it almost not happen again, and then in the end I almost died in the hospital, lost my house, and had to learn to walk again. It's been quite a road, but I could not be more thrilled with the final output. I guess the juice was worth the squeeze?" laughs the Meatbodies frontman.



And so here we are, with Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom, an album completed by an ironclad will and steely determination. A massive step forward, both by conventional standards and considering its tumultuous path toward completion.



Come Spring, Meatbodies hit the road on a North American run that kicks off with a hometown release show at LA's Lodge Room. More dates including San Francisco, Portland, Denver, Detroit, Austin and more have just been announced today. See below for a full list of dates.



Meatbodies Live Dates:

Mar 23: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Apr 03: San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Apr 04: San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO BREW

Apr 06: Reno, NV - Lo Bar

Apr 11: Seattle, WA - Barboza

Apr 13: Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

Apr 15: Boise, ID - Neurolux

Apr 16: Salt Lake City, UT - International Artists Lounge

Apr 17: Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

Apr 19: Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

Apr 21: Chicago, IL - Schubas

Apr 22: Detroit, MI - Lager House

Apr 23: Toronto, ON - The Garrison

Apr 24: Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Apr 25: Troy, NY - No Fun

Apr 26: Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMoca

Apr 27: Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

Apr 29: Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

Apr 30: Asheville, NC - Different Wrld

May 01: Atlanta, GA - 529

May 02: Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

May 03: Nashville, TN - Third Man Records at The Blue Room

May 04: New Orleans, LA - Siberia

May 07: Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

May 09: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

May 10: Austin, TX - The 13th Floor

May 12: Albuquerque, NM - Sister

May 13: Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

May 16: San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

