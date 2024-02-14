Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 14/02/2024

Karter Launches Planet Haze Records With 'Island Blues' EP

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
177 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
203 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
490 entries in 20 charts
Water
Tyla
250 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
471 entries in 28 charts
I Remember Everything
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves
225 entries in 13 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
391 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
180 entries in 9 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
209 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
197 entries in 26 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
342 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
207 entries in 16 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
72 entries in 25 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
227 entries in 17 charts
Karter Launches Planet Haze Records With 'Island Blues' EP
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Karter makes his return to music with a two track EP on his brand label, Planet Haze Records.
The label's debut EP titled 'Island Blues' is made up of two tracks. Firstly, 'Island Blues' which consists of classic, deep house sounding chords and textures, brought together with a rising arp and emotional lead vocal.

The second track, 'Are You There?' brings 4×4 house vibes with garage drums, uplifting chords, chopped vocals and a lead sax that will make you wish it was summer all over again. The 'Island Blues' EP certainly encapsulates those Ibiza blues.
Pre-order here - https://www.beatport.com/release/island-blues/4429575






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0079491 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046854019165039 secs