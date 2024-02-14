Karter Launches Planet Haze Records With 'Island Blues' EP



The label's debut EP titled 'Island Blues' is made up of two tracks. Firstly, 'Island Blues' which consists of classic, deep house sounding chords and textures, brought together with a rising arp and emotional lead vocal.



The second track, 'Are You There?' brings 4×4 house vibes with garage drums, uplifting chords, chopped vocals and a lead sax that will make you wish it was summer all over again. The 'Island Blues' EP certainly encapsulates those Ibiza blues.

