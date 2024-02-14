Reggae/ Rock/ Soul Band The Goodies Are Riding High With Release Of Their New Self-Titled EP



Goodman says, "This self titled EP is our heart and soul painted on a musical canvas, including all the beautiful happiness, sadness, love, tragedy, and upliftment that we have inside of us. It's a journey through our musical childhood, and modern-day influences, combined in a bountiful mash up, and authentic interpretation of The Goodies."



Of the EP's first single, Goodman explains, "All the Love We Bring" is a liberating song about how at the end of the day, love is really all we have to give and receive. At the studio there is always action, and the homie Todd dropped by and kept saying that in the end it's all about the love we bring, it took off from there and became one of the top faves fast! It's upbeat and to the point incorporating Reggae, Dub, rock, and soul. "All the Love We Bring" is a song for the people who suffer at the expense of the elite, intended to set us all free!"



Recorded at

Stream the self-titled EP here: https://ffm.to/n0bek6p

Watch the video "All The Love We Bring":



Over the past several months, the band has built a growing and loyal following via their viral series of cover songs which showcases The Goodies putting their spin on beloved songs from the likes of Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Guns N Roses, Willie Nelson,

Stream the cover song series here: https://www.instagram.com/thegoodiesmusic.



The Goodies Self-Titled EP Credits:



Vocals, Bass, and Guitar: Justin "Goodie" Goodman

Vocals: Zan, Nick Sabia

Bass and Guitar: Lewis Richards (Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid)

Keys: Ronnie King (Pepper, Pennywise)

Drums: Jamey Zeb Dekofsky (Tribal Seeds)

Horns: Eric Hirschhorn (Rebelution, Tribal Seeds, Matisyahu, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, Wyclef Jean)



The Goodies are a San Diego-based band founded by Justin Goodman ("Goodie") and Zan. With a sound that blends reggae rock, pop, R&B, folk, and other genres, The Goodies draw inspiration from a wide range of musical styles. Justin, originally from Detroit, discovered his love for reggae music during a life-changing trip to



Both Justin and Zan share lead vocals, with Justin also playing guitar. Their energetic personalities and shared passion for music led them to form The Goodies, a new project that builds on their previous work as Jus Goodie. The Goodies are currently working on their first EP, set to release in early 2024.



With previous touring and album releases under their belts, The Goodies have already earned a dedicated following in the music scene. Their infectious energy and love of making music together is apparent both in the studio and on stage. As they continue to evolve and experiment with their sound, The Goodies promise to bring audiences on a fun-filled musical journey that celebrates their diverse influences and shared passion for creating great music.



What others have said:

"...positive vibes, with intertwining vocals that sing of the power of having someone to help guide you through the rough times." - Parade

"Fused in a breezier reggae-soul ..." - American Songwriter

"...smooth, buoyant reggae amalgamated with polished vocal harmonies and the deluxe voices of Goodie and Zan." - Top40-Charts

"Island-inspired... another solid expressive jam." - Top Shelf Mag

"Blends elements of crackling reggae, rock, Motown soul, and stylish R&B into musical confections communicating liberation and love." - Medium

"Chock-full of cashmere reggae textures and soft, shiny harmonies" - XS Noize

"Delectable shimmering, silky, and tantalizing... creamy, sparking summer anthems." - CelebMix

"Delivering a cool fresh sound with a powerful message." -

"Captivates and uplifts, and will have you humming their tunes long after you see the show or listen to an album." - Grateful Web



https://linktr.ee/thegoodiesmusic

www.facebook.com/thegoodiesmusic

www.instagram.com/thegoodiesmusic_

www.youtube.com/@TheGoodiesMusic

