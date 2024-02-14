Tomas Doncker Promotes Peace On His Stunning New Album 'In This Quiet'



"It's about reveling in a moment of peace," he notes, "but at the same time it's also about being aware this could always be the calm before the storm." The subtleties of underlying tension, even in the album's most serene moments, are what make the songs so compelling. "We've been in this period of constant duress for a few years now (I don't want to call it an era, but that's what it's becoming), and a balance has to be struck; the negativity has to be offset by an even greater amount of hope, but it still has to be tempered by reality.



We're not living in some perfect dream world but if we can make things better, even in the smallest of ways, then we're all moving in the right direction." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In This Quiet, goes beyond being the title of Tomás Doncker's new album, it sets the mood for an intimate fusion of Black Americana and Global Soul. Doncker weaves an array of narratives across 10 songs, tracking through personal relationships - although each one can be applied to a much broader context about humanity as a whole."It's about reveling in a moment of peace," he notes, "but at the same time it's also about being aware this could always be the calm before the storm." The subtleties of underlying tension, even in the album's most serene moments, are what make the songs so compelling. "We've been in this period of constant duress for a few years now (I don't want to call it an era, but that's what it's becoming), and a balance has to be struck; the negativity has to be offset by an even greater amount of hope, but it still has to be tempered by reality.We're not living in some perfect dream world but if we can make things better, even in the smallest of ways, then we're all moving in the right direction."



