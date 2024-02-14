Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 14/02/2024

Tomas Doncker Promotes Peace On His Stunning New Album 'In This Quiet'

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
191 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
214 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
498 entries in 20 charts
Water
Tyla
257 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
488 entries in 28 charts
I Remember Everything
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves
230 entries in 13 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
401 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
183 entries in 9 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
217 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
211 entries in 26 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
352 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
207 entries in 16 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
82 entries in 25 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
230 entries in 17 charts
Tomas Doncker Promotes Peace On His Stunning New Album 'In This Quiet'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In This Quiet, goes beyond being the title of Tomás Doncker's new album, it sets the mood for an intimate fusion of Black Americana and Global Soul. Doncker weaves an array of narratives across 10 songs, tracking through personal relationships - although each one can be applied to a much broader context about humanity as a whole.
"It's about reveling in a moment of peace," he notes, "but at the same time it's also about being aware this could always be the calm before the storm." The subtleties of underlying tension, even in the album's most serene moments, are what make the songs so compelling. "We've been in this period of constant duress for a few years now (I don't want to call it an era, but that's what it's becoming), and a balance has to be struck; the negativity has to be offset by an even greater amount of hope, but it still has to be tempered by reality.

We're not living in some perfect dream world but if we can make things better, even in the smallest of ways, then we're all moving in the right direction."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0082700 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046200752258301 secs