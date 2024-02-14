Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 14/02/2024

Cloud Unleashes New Rock Single "Runaway Train"

Hot Songs Around The World

Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
218 entries in 22 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
86 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
221 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
492 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
405 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
187 entries in 9 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
234 entries in 17 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
208 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
215 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
389 entries in 24 charts
Water
Tyla
261 entries in 20 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
502 entries in 20 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
356 entries in 23 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
247 entries in 17 charts
Cloud Unleashes New Rock Single "Runaway Train"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cloud, the Japanese solo artist known for his fiery fusion of rock styles, has unleashed his latest single, "Runaway Train." Now available on all major streaming platforms, the track hits the ground running with its raw intensity and evocative lyrics.

"Runaway Train" follows in the footsteps of Cloud's previous single "Overdrive," which garnered over 100,000 streams on Spotify, and his 2023 release "Room." With "Runaway Train," Cloud delivers yet more punch and a visceral experience that is both powerful and profoundly dynamic.

Featuring a wall of sound that will grip you immediately, "Runaway Train" reflects Cloud's ability to create music that resonates. Also, the track's pulsating guitars and driving rhythms evoke a sense of urgency, while the impassioned vocals convey a message of resilience and determination.

In "Runaway Train," Cloud explores themes of struggle and perseverance, encapsulating the indomitable spirit needed to overcome life's obstacles. The lyrics, "Who knows darkness? You say 'No more!' Who knows madness? You say 'No more!' Who knows sickness? You say 'No more!' Who knows weakness? You say 'No more!'" serve as a rallying cry for listeners to confront their challenges head-on and emerge victorious.

With its modern rock and roll sensibility and nostalgic undertones, this track is sure to leave a lasting impression. It is an ear-audience for all those looking for a modern rock that arrives with a twist, and it is available to stream now!
open.spotify.com/track/7v4lRq4HOP8YO0AcVkvDkl
www.musicbycloud.com
soundcloud.com/9988cloud/tracks
www.instagram.com/cloud_13579
twitter.com/Cloud68693023






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0082321 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004533052444458 secs