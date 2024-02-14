Cloud Unleashes New Rock Single "Runaway Train"





"Runaway Train" follows in the footsteps of Cloud's previous single "Overdrive," which garnered over 100,000 streams on Spotify, and his 2023 release "Room." With "Runaway Train," Cloud delivers yet more punch and a visceral experience that is both powerful and profoundly dynamic.



Featuring a wall of sound that will grip you immediately, "Runaway Train" reflects Cloud's ability to create music that resonates. Also, the track's pulsating guitars and driving rhythms evoke a sense of urgency, while the impassioned vocals convey a message of resilience and determination.



In "Runaway Train," Cloud explores themes of struggle and perseverance, encapsulating the indomitable spirit needed to overcome life's obstacles. The lyrics, "Who knows darkness? You say 'No more!' Who knows madness? You say 'No more!' Who knows sickness? You say 'No more!' Who knows weakness? You say 'No more!'" serve as a rallying cry for listeners to confront their challenges head-on and emerge victorious.



With its modern rock and roll sensibility and nostalgic undertones, this track is sure to leave a lasting impression. It is an ear-audience for all those looking for a modern rock that arrives with a twist, and it is available to stream now!

open.spotify.com/track/7v4lRq4HOP8YO0AcVkvDkl

www.musicbycloud.com

soundcloud.com/9988cloud/tracks

www.instagram.com/cloud_13579

