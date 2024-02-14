Island/UMe Celebrates The New Biopic Bob Marley: One Love With The Release Of Limited Edition Of Exodus LP + Bonus 10" With Alternate Cover

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Oldies 14/02/2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In conjunction with the upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love, which is based on the life of global icon, Island/UMe will be releasing a new limited edition of Bob Marley's timeless album, Exodus, on May 24, 2024. Including an exclusive 10" LP of rare bonus tracks and an essay by Jamaican historian Herbie Miller, this all-new package will be encased in a gatefold design for the first time and is available for preorder now.

Cited by Time Magazine as the Best Album of the 20th Century ("Every song is a classic, from the messages of love to the anthems of revolution") and the BBC as the "album that defined the 20th Century," the legacy of Exodus extends beyond genres, eras, and continents, whose impact propelled Third World culture and politics into the global spotlight.

"Exodus is a timeless document that publicly reveals the contemplations and reflections on the life of one of the 20th century's most revered artists and revolutionaries," Miller writes in the new liner notes. "It shows Bob's fears and vulnerability, his steadfast commitment to making humanity as equitable and ideal as imaginable and spreading his Rastafari spirituality to the four corners of the earth."

As depicted in a critical scene in the One Love film, this special edition will feature the original cover design of the album created by longtime Marley family friend, creative designer, and lighting director Neville Garrick. Originally conceived in the context of flight, depicting a green, gold, and red-winged migrating bird, with Marley and the Wailers enclosed in a global sphere overseen by Haile Selassie, the design was symbolic of the parting of the Red Sea. Garrick's final and now-classic album art will adorn the back of this new package.

Released on vinyl for the first time in decades, the 10" includes dub versions of "Exodus," "Jamming," and "Punky Reggae Party" - the latter associated with Exodus as the B-side of "Jamming" - plus the rare "Roots," first issued as the B-side of "Waiting In Vain."

Tracklist:

Original LP:

Side A
1. Natural Mystic 3:28
2. So Much Things to Say 3:08
3. Guiltiness 3:19
4. The Heathen 2:32
5. Exodus 7:40

Side B
1. Jamming 3:31
2. Waiting in Vain 4:16
3. Turn Your Lights Down Low 3:39
4. Three Little Birds 3:00
5. One Love/People Get Ready 2:52

Bonus 10" LP:

Side A
1. Exodus (Version) 3:10
2. Jamming (Dub) 3:07
3. Roots 3:45

Side B
1. Punky Reggae Party (Dub) 8:50

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put Reggae on the global map but also as a statesman in his native Jamaica; he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity. The official Bob Marley Facebook page draws more than 74 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection 'LEGEND' holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard Magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information, visit bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.






