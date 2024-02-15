Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Music Industry 15/02/2024

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena 'America's Most Beautiful Outdoor Amphitheater' Nestled In Heart Of Missouri's Renowned Ozarks, Readies For Grand Opening
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Thunder Ridge Nature Arena - a decade in planning, development and construction with the ambition to create America's most beautiful outdoor amphitheater - is scheduled to open this May as a one-of-a-kind immersive outdoor "musical postcard from Mother Nature."

Located in Ridgedale, Missouri, just a few miles from Branson, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena combines the natural beauty of the Ozarks with the stunningly beautiful architecture that seamlessly integrates into the surrounding environment.
"We all love our beautiful Ozarks and feel deeply proud to be able to share the beauty of the place we are blessed to call home with others around the globe for generations to come," said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris. Morris, the driving force behind Thunder Ridge, calls the project, "A gift to the people and heritage of the Ozarks."

A highly specialized team utilizing biomimicry architectural techniques has fused the musical showcase with a capacity of 18,000 into the world around it with every seat holding breathtaking views of 1,200 acres of Table Rock Lake, inlets and infinite verdant forested Boston Mountain vistas.

Morris and his team believe Thunder Ridge Nature Arena will be an unparalleled outdoor live-entertainment experience including a never-before-seen luxury box embellishment called "The Nature Tower." Rising 12 stories from the Ozark limestone and dolomite earth, four of its floors will contain VIP suites replete with bedrooms, unobstructed views of the performing stage, and panoramic nature sightlines.

Industry giant ASM Global is contracted to manage and operate the facility and has partnered with Live Nation to produce live-music events. Thunder Ridge's unveiling has begun attracting the attention of superstars like Chris Stapleton whose upcoming July appearance sold out in minutes.

ASM Global CEO Ron Bension said, "We are so pleased to join with Johnny Morris to operate this unique and spectacular venue. This remarkable creation is more than a place to see a concert. It's a destination in itself. A true experience unlike any other."

Live Nation's President of U.S. Concerts, Bob Roux, said, "Thunder Ridge will absolutely be a must-stop for some of the biggest musical acts in the industry. The stunning surroundings, beautiful structures and the venue itself create an extraordinary musical moment for guests."

Morris' vision for creating "America's most beautiful outdoor amphitheater" is deeply rooted in conservation. The property's land and all buildings and infrastructure have been donated and permanently set aside as part of a not-for-profit foundation committed to the cause of conservation.






