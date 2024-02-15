Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 15/02/2024

Music Icons Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Team Up For Dynamic New Single "Purple Irises"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Gwen Stefani reunites with fellow music icon and frequent collaborator, Blake Shelton for the dynamic new single "Purple Irises." Introspective and nostalgic, the enduring anthem explores how time tests - and often strengthens - the bonds we share. "Purple Irises" was produced by award-winning producer Scott Hendricks and recorded in Nashville, TN at Smoakstack Studios. "Purple Irises" comes just days before Stefani brings her unique magic to Super Bowl weekend with a performance at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate before the big matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11 in Las Vegas. Shelton will join Stefani at Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate for a debut performance of "Purple Irises."

"Purple Irises" is available now at all digital retailers via Warner Music Nashville / Interscope Records / Universal Music.
"Purple Irises is a song that comes from the idea that when you plant something you are planting hope and watching love grow," says Stefani. "Weathering all the different seasons of growth. We are in this together, we planted the seeds together and we are growing together."

Stefani's iconic catalog is filled with insight and vulnerability, but she raises the bar here by capturing time-tested love with unfiltered affection and raw honesty. It doesn't hurt that she has palpable creative chemistry with real-life partner Shelton. They have previously shared the mic on the platinum hits "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere," both of which topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

"We love this song so much," said Shelton. "It's a song Gwen wrote with a couple of friends of hers, and I fell in love with it the first time I heard it. She knew there was something different about it and asked me to come in and sing with her. My longtime producer, Scott Hendricks, produced it, and Gwen's been wanting to work with him for a long time now, and it's turned into this really cool and different song that can live anywhere."

Throughout her career, Stefani's versatility — as showcased on recent offerings such as 2023's "True Babe" and the Saweetie-featured "Slow Clap" — has been a large part of her staying power and perennial appeal. Those songs followed "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," which reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

A three-time GRAMMY Award winner, Stefani has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, and frontwoman of No Doubt, and a multi-platinum solo artist, among other accomplishments. To date, she's sold more than 60 million units worldwide. Her 2015 solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She also previously spent seven seasons as a coach on the Emmy-winning NBC series The Voice.






