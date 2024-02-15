Celebrating 30 Years Of Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It"





Originally released on June 15, 1993, What's Love Got To Do With It was a commercial and critical success. The album was the soundtrack for the



Turner has sold over 200 million records and has had 10 UK top 10 hit singles and nine UK top 10 albums and was the first female artist to have a top 40 hit in six consecutive decades in the UK. Her albums combined are 20x platinum in the UK and 9x platinum in the US whilst also achieving huge sales throughout the rest of the world. She has won eight Grammy® Awards and has been nominated for 25. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® in 1991 and has stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and St. Louis Walk of Fame. Her 1988 Break Every Ruletour broke the world record for the largest paying audience at a solo concert, with 184,000 at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, and Rolling Stone Magazine named her No.17 on the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time and No.63 on the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Tina Turner's What's Love Got To Do With It, a brand new suite of special edition albums are to be released on April 26. The 4CD/1DVD boxed set will include the original album remastered on CD1, with CD2 featuring a collection of edits, remixes and acapella. CD3 and CD4 features Turner's live show at the Blockbuster Pavilion in 1993 remastered, which can also be watched on the DVD along with three music videos. The boxed set also includes a poster and a 24-page booklet. Additional album formats include a 1-LP and 2-CD and is available to stream digitally.Originally released on June 15, 1993, What's Love Got To Do With It was a commercial and critical success. The album was the soundtrack for the Tina Turner biographical film of the same name and reached No.1 in the UK, also making the top 10 in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and Canada, and the top 20 in the US. The album went on to be a platinum record across the world, including the US, UK and Switzerland. It was a collection of songs, some of which were re-recorded from Turner's 'Ike & Tina Turner' period, including "A Fool In Love," as well as five brand new songs, one of which - "I Don't Wanna Fight" - became a top 10 hit in both the US and UK. The album also includes Turner's version of The Trammps' disco classic "Disco Inferno," a song she had often performed live in concert in the late 70s but never previously recorded in the studio. Two tracks from her 1984 breakthrough solo album Private Dancer are also included - the title track and a different re-mixed version of "I Might Have Been Queen." Her albums combined are 20x platinum in the UK and 9x platinum in the US whilst also achieving huge sales throughout the rest of the world. She has won eight Grammy® Awards and has been nominated for 25. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® in 1991 and has stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and St. Louis Walk of Fame. Tracklisting:4CD/1DVD Deluxe (30th Anniversary Edition) + Digital Deluxe (30thAnniversary Edition)CD1 - What's Love Got to Do With ItI DON'T WANNA FIGHTROCK ME BABYDISCO INFERNOWHY MUST WE WAIT UNTIL TONIGHT?STAY AWHILENUTBUSH CITY LIMITS(DARLIN') YOU KNOW I LOVE YOUPROUD MARYA FOOL IN LOVEIT'S GONNA WORK OUT FINESHAKE A TAIL FEATHERI MIGHT HAVE BEEN QUEENWHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH ITTINA'S WISHCD2 - Single Edits, Remixes and RaritiesI Don't Wanna Fight (Single edit) Disco Inferno (7" Edit*Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (7" Single Edit)Proud Mary (Edit)I Don't Wanna Fight (Urban Mix) Disco Inferno (12" Version)Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Tony Dofat Remix)I Don't Wanna Fight (Holiday Inn Lounge Mix)I Don't Wanna Fight (Clubhouse Mix)Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Tony Dofat 7" Edit)*I Don't Wanna Fight (Jerry Moran Dance Mix)Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Instrumental)I Don't Wanna Fight (Urban Radio Instrumental) Disco Inferno (12" Dub)Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Acapella)Proud Mary (Acapella)**previously unreleasedCD3 - What's Love, Live - ISteamy WindowsTypical MaleForeign AffairUndercover Agent For The Blues Private DancerWe Don't Need Another HeroI Can't Stand The RainNutbush City LimitsAddicted To LoveThe BestCD4 - What's Love, Live - III Don't Wanna FightLet's Stay TogetherWhat's Love Got To Do With ItProud MaryLegsBetter Be Good To MeEncore Disco Inferno(Darlin') You Know I Love YouWhy Must We Wait Until TonightDVD - What's Love, LiveLive from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September 15, 1993Steamy WindowsTypical MaleForeign AffairUndercover Agent For The Blues Private DancerWe Don't Need Another HeroI Can't Stand The RainNutbush City LimitsAddicted To LoveThe BestI Don't Wanna FightLet's Stay TogetherWhat's Love Got To Do With ItProud MaryLegsBetter Be Good To MeEncore Disco Inferno(Darlin') You Know I Love YouWhy Must We Wait Until Tonight2CD (30th Anniversary Edition)CD1 - What's Love Got to Do With ItI DON'T WANNA FIGHTROCK ME BABYDISCO INFERNOWHY MUST WE WAIT UNTIL TONIGHT?STAY AWHILENUTBUSH CITY LIMITS(DARLIN') YOU KNOW I LOVE YOUPROUD MARYA FOOL IN LOVET'S GONNA WORK OUT FINESHAKE A TAIL FEATHERI MIGHT HAVE BEEN QUEENWHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH ITTINA'S WISHCD2 - Single Edits, Remixes and RaritiesI Don't Wanna Fight (Single edit) Disco Inferno (7" Edit)*Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (7" Single Edit)Proud Mary (Edit)I Don't Wanna Fight (Urban Mix) Disco Inferno (12" Version)Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Tony Dofat Remix)I Don't Wanna Fight (Holiday Inn Lounge Mix)I Don't Wanna Fight (Clubhouse Mix)Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Tony Dofat 7" Edit)*I Don't Wanna Fight (Jerry Moran Dance Mix)Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Instrumental)I Don't Wanna Fight (Urban Radio Instrumental) Disco Inferno (12" Dub)Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Acapella)Proud Mary (Acapella)**previously unreleased1LP Vinyl - 2023 RemasterWhat's Love Got to Do With ItSide 1I DON'T WANNA FIGHTROCK ME BABYDISCO INFERNOWHY MUST WE WAIT UNTIL TONIGHT?STAY AWHILENUTBUSH CITY LIMITS(DARLIN') YOU KNOW I LOVE YOUSide 2PROUD MARYA FOOL IN LOVEIT'S GONNA WORK OUT FINESHAKE A TAIL FEATHERI MIGHT HAVE BEEN QUEENWHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH ITTINA'S WISHOriginal Album (digital) - 2023 RemasterWhat's Love Got to Do With ItI DON'T WANNA FIGHTROCK ME BABYDISCO INFERNOWHY MUST WE WAIT UNTIL TONIGHT?STAY AWHILENUTBUSH CITY LIMITS(DARLIN') YOU KNOW I LOVE YOUPROUD MARYA FOOL IN LOVEIT'S GONNA WORK OUT FINESHAKE A TAIL FEATHERI MIGHT HAVE BEEN QUEENWHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH ITTINA'S WISH




