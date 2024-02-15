Celebrating 30 Years Of Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Tina Turner's What's Love Got To Do With It, a brand new suite of special edition albums are to be released on April 26. The 4CD/1DVD boxed set will include the original album remastered on CD1, with CD2 featuring a collection of edits, remixes and acapella. CD3 and CD4 features Turner's live show at the Blockbuster Pavilion in 1993 remastered, which can also be watched on the DVD along with three music videos. The boxed set also includes a poster and a 24-page booklet. Additional album formats include a 1-LP and 2-CD and is available to stream digitally.
Originally released on June 15, 1993, What's Love Got To Do With It was a commercial and critical success. The album was the soundtrack for the Tina Turner
biographical film of the same name and reached No.1 in the UK, also making the top 10 in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and Canada, and the top 20 in the US. The album went on to be a platinum record across the world, including the US, UK and Switzerland. It was a collection of songs, some of which were re-recorded from Turner's 'Ike & Tina Turner' period, including "A Fool In Love," as well as five brand new songs, one of which - "I Don't Wanna Fight" - became a top 10 hit in both the US and UK. The album also includes Turner's version of The Trammps' disco classic "Disco Inferno," a song she had often performed live in concert in the late 70s but never previously recorded in the studio. Two tracks from her 1984 breakthrough solo album Private
Dancer are also included - the title track and a different re-mixed version of "I Might Have Been Queen."
Turner has sold over 200 million records and has had 10 UK top 10 hit singles and nine UK top 10 albums and was the first female artist to have a top 40 hit in six consecutive decades in the UK. Her albums combined are 20x platinum in the UK and 9x platinum in the US whilst also achieving huge sales throughout the rest of the world. She has won eight Grammy® Awards and has been nominated for 25. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® in 1991 and has stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and St. Louis Walk of Fame. Her 1988 Break Every Ruletour broke the world record for the largest paying audience at a solo concert, with 184,000 at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, and Rolling Stone Magazine named her No.17 on the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time and No.63 on the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.
Tracklisting:
4CD/1DVD Deluxe
(30th Anniversary Edition) + Digital Deluxe
(30thAnniversary Edition)
CD1 - What's Love Got to Do With It
I DON'T WANNA FIGHT
ROCK ME BABY
DISCO INFERNO
WHY MUST WE WAIT UNTIL TONIGHT?
STAY AWHILE
NUTBUSH CITY LIMITS
(DARLIN') YOU KNOW I LOVE YOU
PROUD MARY
A FOOL IN LOVE
IT'S GONNA WORK OUT FINE
SHAKE A TAIL FEATHER
I MIGHT HAVE BEEN QUEEN
WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT
TINA'S WISH
CD2 - Single Edits, Remixes and Rarities
I Don't Wanna Fight (Single edit)
Disco
Inferno (7" Edit*
Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (7" Single Edit)
Proud Mary (Edit)
I Don't Wanna Fight (Urban Mix)
Disco
Inferno (12" Version)
Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Tony Dofat Remix)
I Don't Wanna Fight (Holiday Inn Lounge Mix)
I Don't Wanna Fight (Clubhouse Mix)
Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Tony Dofat 7" Edit)*
I Don't Wanna Fight (Jerry Moran Dance Mix)
Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Instrumental)
I Don't Wanna Fight (Urban Radio
Instrumental)
Disco
Inferno (12" Dub)
Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (Acapella)
Proud Mary (Acapella)*
*previously unreleased
CD3 - What's Love, Live - I
Steamy Windows
Typical Male
Foreign Affair
Undercover Agent For The Blues
Private
Dancer
We Don't Need Another Hero
I Can't Stand The Rain
Nutbush City Limits
Addicted To Love
The Best
CD4 - What's Love, Live - II
I Don't Wanna Fight
Let's Stay Together
What's Love Got To Do With It
Proud Mary
Legs
Better Be Good To Me
Encore
Disco
Inferno
(Darlin') You Know I Love You
Why Must We Wait Until Tonight
DVD - What's Love, Live
Live from the Blockbuster Pavilion San Bernardino, California on September
15, 1993
Steamy Windows
Typical Male
Foreign Affair
Undercover Agent For The Blues
Private
Dancer
We Don't Need Another Hero
I Can't Stand The Rain
Nutbush City Limits
Addicted To Love
The Best
I Don't Wanna Fight
Let's Stay Together
What's Love Got To Do With It
Proud Mary
Legs
Better Be Good To Me
Encore
Disco
Inferno
(Darlin') You Know I Love You
Why Must We Wait Until Tonight
