Rod Stewart & Jools Holland Release 'Pennies From Heaven'





The track sees a sensational interpretation of the early American classic written by Arthur Johnston and Johnny Burke.



As Jools explains, "It's such a lovely song and you can do it a lot of different ways. The lyrics are very optimistic and positive, and in the mouth of Rod, they're like modern poems of the 20th century. It's an expression of joy and the message of it is, 'It's going to be alright.'"



Rod says, "If you need cheering up and wanna have a laugh and a dance this is the album for you. Jools and I purposely agreed on no slow songs!



In my entire career I've never known such joy when recording an album, and that joy I believe radiates through to the listener………..so get ya dancing shoes on here's 'Pennies from Heaven' and she certainly is!"



The song arrives with a fun-filled music video, directed by Jeremy Deller & Jack Cocker, which sees a barn-storming performance featuring Penny Lancaster, as well as a full band and some spectacular swing dance to boot. Watch here.



For the first time, Britain's new partners in swing have united on record to share their peerless dexterity on a tribute to other such truly great songs as "Almost Like Being in Love," "Ain't Misbehavin," "Frankie and Johnny," "Sentimental Journey" and "Lullaby of Broadway."



Sir



He's earned countless of the industry's highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became "Sir Rod Stewart" after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.



Some of his major hits include "Gasoline Alley," "Every Picture Tells a Story," "Mandolin Wind," "You Wear It Well," "The Killing of Georgie," "Tonight's the Night," "You're in My







He also hosts the BBC's longest running music show, Later... with Jools Holland, showcasing and performing with some of the world's greatest talent, as well as the Annual Hootenanny, which is the UK's biggest New Year's Eve television show.



