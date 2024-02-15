Idles Share 'Grace' Video Inspired By Coldplay's 'Yellow'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
IDLES have shared the official music video for "Grace'' ahead of their fifth studio album TANGK, dropping this Friday Feb 16. The concept for the video came to IDLES frontman Joe Talbot in a dream. It's effectively a recreation of Coldplay's iconic "Yellow
" video, but with deepfake AI tech used to give the impression that Chris Martin
is instead singing "Grace
".
Joe spoke to Chris about the idea shortly after his dream, and the Coldplay
frontman not only gave his blessing to make the idea a reality, but also later helped to train the AI to make his vocal performance look more realistic.
After a whirlwind few days in New York last week where the band stopped by The Tonight
Show with Jimmy Fallon
to deliver another iconic performance, IDLES are now back on home soil in the UK for their album pop up shop in Shoreditch and a weekend of special shows in London and Bristol to celebrate TANGK's release.
Previous singles "Gift Horse" and "Dancer
" the song which featured guest backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem
duo James
Murphy and Nancy Whang are out now.
Extending an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, TANGK is this band's most ambitious and striking record yet, and is available to pre-order HERE. Set to be released via Partisan Records, it follows IDLES' 2021 album CRAWLER which led to their first two GRAMMY Award nominations. Additionally, IDLES' 2024 world tour has kept on expanding, including a newly announced show at Forest Hills in New York. All dates are selling quickly and listed below.
IDLES WORLD TOUR:
FEBRUARY 2024
Feb 15th - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (hosted by Banquet Records) (SOLD OUT)
Feb 16th - London, UK @ Electric Brixton (hosted by Rough Trade) (SOLD OUT)
Feb 17th - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory (hosted by Rough Trade) (SOLD OUT)
Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena
MARCH 2024
March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik
March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)
March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS (SOLD OUT)
March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
(SOLD OUT)
March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu (SOLD OUT)
March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen (SOLD OUT)
March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium (SOLD OUT)
March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith
March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
MAY 2024
May 02 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (SOLD OUT)
May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)
May 08 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)
May 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music
Hall (SOLD OUT)
May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
JUNE 2024
Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
Jun 15 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music
& Arts Festival
JULY 2024
July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall (SOLD OUT)
July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series
July 21st - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes
SEPTEMBER 2024
Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT)
Sep 22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Sep 27 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
OCTOBER 2024
Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio
Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex
Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre
NOVEMBER 2024
Nov 16 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)
Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)
Nov 20 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro
Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall (SOLD OUT)
Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)
Nov 26 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)
Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra
Palace (SOLD OUT)
Nov 30 - London, UK @ Alexandra
Palace
DECEMBER 2024
Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre
Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
Dec 04 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
Dec 08 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo