Idles Share 'Grace' Video Inspired By Coldplay's 'Yellow'

Extending an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, TANGK is this band's most ambitious and striking record yet, and is available to pre-order HERE. Set to be released via Partisan Records, it follows IDLES' 2021 album CRAWLER which led to their first two GRAMMY Award nominations. Additionally, IDLES' 2024 world tour has kept on expanding, including a newly announced show at Forest Hills in New York. All dates are selling quickly and listed below.



Dec 08 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo New York, NY (Top40 Charts) IDLES have shared the official music video for "Grace'' ahead of their fifth studio album TANGK, dropping this Friday Feb 16. The concept for the video came to IDLES frontman Joe Talbot in a dream. It's effectively a recreation of Coldplay's iconic " Yellow " video, but with deepfake AI tech used to give the impression that Chris Martin is instead singing " Grace ".Joe spoke to Chris about the idea shortly after his dream, and the Coldplay frontman not only gave his blessing to make the idea a reality, but also later helped to train the AI to make his vocal performance look more realistic.After a whirlwind few days in New York last week where the band stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to deliver another iconic performance, IDLES are now back on home soil in the UK for their album pop up shop in Shoreditch and a weekend of special shows in London and Bristol to celebrate TANGK's release.Previous singles "Gift Horse" and " Dancer " the song which featured guest backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang are out now.Extending an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, TANGK is this band's most ambitious and striking record yet, and is available to pre-order HERE. Set to be released via Partisan Records, it follows IDLES' 2021 album CRAWLER which led to their first two GRAMMY Award nominations. Additionally, IDLES' 2024 world tour has kept on expanding, including a newly announced show at Forest Hills in New York. All dates are selling quickly and listed below.IDLES WORLD TOUR:FEBRUARY 2024Feb 15th - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (hosted by Banquet Records) (SOLD OUT)Feb 16th - London, UK @ Electric Brixton (hosted by Rough Trade) (SOLD OUT)Feb 17th - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory (hosted by Rough Trade) (SOLD OUT)Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock ArenaMARCH 2024March 1 - Madrid, ES @ WizinikMarch 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi ClubMarch 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)March 7 - Paris, FR @ ZenithMarch 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS (SOLD OUT)March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena (SOLD OUT)March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu (SOLD OUT)March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ RockhalMarch 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-HalleMarch 16 - Hamburg, DE @ SporthalleMarch 18 - Stockholm, SE @ AnnexetMarch 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen (SOLD OUT)March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium (SOLD OUT)March 22 - München, DE @ ZenithMarch 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ JahrhunderthalleMAY 2024May 02 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE ForumMay 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (SOLD OUT)May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)May 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)May 08 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount TheatreMay 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox TheaterMay 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The WarfieldMay 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)May 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood PalladiumMay 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission BallroomMay 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody AmphitheaterMay 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side BallroomJUNE 2024Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution LiveJun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of BluesJun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The FillmoreJun 15 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts FestivalJULY 2024July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff CastleJuly 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall (SOLD OUT)July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer SeriesJuly 21st - Cornwall, UK @ The WyldesSEPTEMBER 2024Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit RabbitSep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ TabernacleSep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon BallroomSept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola ColiseumSep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT)Sep 22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUSSep 24 - Boston, MA @ RoadrunnerSep 27 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills StadiumOCTOBER 2024Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro EstudioOct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter ComplexOct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi CentreNOVEMBER 2024Nov 16 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph BuildingNov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)Nov 20 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia TheatreNov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ HydroNov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall (SOLD OUT)Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)Nov 26 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)Nov 30 - London, UK @ Alexandra PalaceDECEMBER 2024Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton CentreDec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)Dec 04 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 AcademyDec 06 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)Dec 08 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo



