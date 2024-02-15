Usher Developing New Series Based On His Music



Inspired by the music of Grammy Award winner USHER, the Untitled

"My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives," USHER says. "I'm happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to."



USHER's uncommon gifts as an artist and storyteller have inspired audiences around the world, REVEALED truths about the human condition, and made us all feel more alive. Three decades into his record-breaking, culture-shifting career, the multifaceted superstar continues to carve new pathways in music, fashion, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and live performance. Now, at the conclusion of a record-setting three-year run on the Las



Beginning in 2021 at Caesar's Palace, USHER's first Las



The run's success is weighted with history. USHER's forebears like Sammy Davis, Jr. and Josephine Baker performed on the strip but could not sleep in its hotels. While dazzling audiences, the show also paid homage to those who came before.



USHER has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and is one of the best-selling artists in music history. Since his self-titled debut in 1994, when he was just 15, the artist has been widely considered a standard bearer of R&B. His second LP, My Way, established the star as a bonafide hitmaker. Certified seven-times platinum in the United States, the album earned the artist the first of nine career number ones on the Billboard Hot 100. With his third LP, 8701 USHER won his first GRAMMY.



His fourth album, Confessions, broke a record for first-week sales and topped the Billboard 200. Certified diamond in 2008, the landmark album is to date the last LP by a



The artist's achievements outside of music have included critically lauded appearances on Broadway, primetime television shows like The Voice, and more than a dozen feature films, including the 2019 blockbuster Hustlers. This year marks USHER's 25th anniversary as founding chairman of the New Look Foundation. The Atlanta-based 501 c(3) organization has encouraged more than 55,000 teens to "find their spark," via programming in college readiness, financial literacy, and career planning.



A caring mentor known for generosity with his time and advice, USHER has raised millions for various causes and received recognition for his work as a humanitarian and social activist from the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Trumpet Foundations, and Do Something. The NCAAP selected him as its 2010 Ford Freedom Award Scholar, and Morehouse College honored him with the prestigious 2014 Candle Award. In 2023, USHER was awarded an honorary Doctor of



In 2024, USHER's path-breaking continues. As headliner of Apple Music's halftime show for SUPER BOWL LVIII, in none other than Las Vegas, the artist will deliver a thirteen-minute-long celebration of his effervescent, timeless sound. He promises that "R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit" will "take the main stage."



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off his SUPER BOWL halftime show, USHER is developing his first series inspired by his music with UCP. The series is being made by USHER, Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and Kenny Meiselas executive producing.Inspired by the music of Grammy Award winner USHER, the Untitled Usher Project is a series about BLACK LOVE in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home. The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart. 