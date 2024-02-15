Casey McQuillen Unveils Single & Spring Headline 2024 Tour

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn based international touring sensation - Casey McQuillen, takes listeners on an emotional journey with the release of her latest single, 'Talk In My Head'. The poignant track delves into the intricacies of a fading relationship, offering a raw and honest portrayal of love's complexities.

Experience Casey McQuillen's soul-stirring single live: a prelude to her sensational support slot for Marti Pellow in arenas this March, before she takes center stage to headline venues across the United Kingdom in April.

With her evocative vocals and an upbeat melody, McQuillen captures the universal experience of clinging to a seemingly perfect relationship that is slowly unraveling beneath the surface. 'Talk In My Head' confronts the emotional turmoil of holding on for comfort, even when letting go is the healthier choice. In this soul-stirring single, McQuillen showcases her compelling storytelling ability, painting a vivid picture of the ups and downs of love. From its infectious hooks to its thought-provoking lyrics, 'Talk In My Head' is a vulnerable exploration of loneliness inside of a relationship.

Featuring a dynamic blend of guitar, synth, keys, drums, and McQuillen's powerful vocals, this track is a testament to her versatility as an artist. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Taylor Swift and Ellie Goulding, delivers a captivating performance that resonates with fans of raw and romantic pop music.

MARTI PELLOW 2024:
March 10 - Sun | 3 Arena // Dublin
March 16 - Sat | OVO Hydro // Glasgow
March 17 - Sun | AO Arena // Manchester
March 22 - Fri | Motorpoint Arena // Cardiff
March 23 - Sat | First Direct Arena // Leeds
March 24 - Sun | Utilita Arena // Newcastle
March 29 - Fri | Eventim Apollo // London
March 30 - Sat | B.I.C. // Bournemouth
March 31 - Sun | Resorts World Arena // Birmingham

HEADLINE SHOWS 2024:
April 11 - Thu | Gullivers, Manchester
April 12 - Fri | Classic Grand (Lounge), Glasgow
April 14 - Sun | Cluny 2, Newcastle
April 19 - Fri | Camden Club, London
April 20 - Sat | The Soundhouse // Leicester
April 21 - Sun | Sunflower Lounge // Birmingham






