V Of BTS Joins UMI For New 'Wherever U R' Versions





The three delicate new versions (all mixed by producer and UMI's close collaborator V-Ron) showcase UMI's soft, alluring spirit: an instrumental, a "lullaby" and a meditation. See below for the full Versions tracklist.



Comforting and vibrant, "wherever u r" is a heartfelt song where UMI and V trade verses about loving someone from a distance. Initially written by UMI to express how much she misses her grandmother who lives in Japan, the song took on new depth and complexity when V turned it into a duet. The collaboration, which now speaks to separation of all kinds, came about organically, after the two exchanged messages about working together on a song.



Upon its initial release in December, "wherever u r" debuted at #1 on Billboard's R&B



UMI's "wherever u r" (ft. V of BTS) [Versions] come a month off of the release of her latest EP talking to the wind. Her first independent release, the four-song project was written during a transitional period. Ultimately, UMI found wisdom and the creative motivation to write the EP through meditation and getting in touch with the elements by literally speaking with the wind.



Of talking to the wind, Pitchfork says "UMI balances both bravado and vulnerability," while Vulture praised its "lush beats, intimate vocals, and lyrical references to nature." The EP also received praise in Grammy.com, Billboard, V Magazine and more.

ABOUT UMI:



Known for her warmth and deep honesty that flows freely through her music, Los Angeles-based UMI uses her art as a vessel for healing. Her name "umi," meaning ocean in Japanese, is a beautiful reflection of her artistry—soothing like a day spent in nature. She flows through melodies and allows herself to dive into the human experience in a way that leaves listeners feeling deeply understood.



Born in Seattle to a Japanese mother and



With her 2022 debut studio album, Forest in the City, UMI revealed a mastery of soul-searching lyricism and genre-expansive fluidity. The LP's breakout single "wish that i could be" and its music video garnered praise for its blissful representation of queer relationships, which is integral to UMI both as a person and within her artistry. The album also ushered in UMI's first headlining tour in North



After breaking out as an openhearted prodigy with her lush songs of self-discovery, she's since expanded into social justice advocacy, wellness, and fashion—using all these creative endeavors to connect with herself, with others, and our natural world. To foster a truly communal environment in her live shows, she guides each audience through somatic exercises—from meditation to cathartic sing-alongs, leading to personal transformation.



"You see people shed layers at the shows," UMI explains. "Every time I perform, I see it as an opportunity to heal people and hopefully touch their souls." Recently, she's been recognized as a style icon, snapped at various New York Fashion Week shows (Helmut Lang, Bevza,



The track debuted at #1 on Billboard's R&B



UMI now enters a new era with her new EP, talking to the wind, that arrived January 19, 2024. The four-track project is a glowing showcase of UMI at her most courageous and exploratory, as she meditates on a transformative love that emboldens her to be open to all of life's possibilities. "Climb into me / Into my waterfalls / Up in the cloud," she sings on the opening track "why don't we go."



The dreamlike song is about "living for the sake of living, rather than to be right or have it all figured out," UMI explains. Made during a time in which she was unsure of her path ahead, talking to the wind taught UMI that "it's OK to create without a map and to live without one too," she reflects. "To let the wind of life take you where you were always meant to be."



talking to the wind also sees UMI surrendering to the infinite unknown of love. Unable to fully express the range of her emotions in just one language, she pledges her devotion in both Japanese and English on the lilting "happy im." On "SHOW ME OUT," she expresses self-doubt that she might be feeling too much, but then immediately embraces her "ocean for a heart" by singing "Maybe I love too much / What's the wrong in that." The final track "not necessarily," is a slow-burning ode to finding someone who could make you down for anything.



UMI's sense of playfulness carries through to talking to the wind's production, which sees her signature tender vocals float over light and groovy bass lines, glittery acoustic guitar strums, and sultry synths. The project was written entirely by UMI alongside producer V-Ron, whose trusting collaborative relationship led to a sense of openness and ease in the music. "This EP was me rediscovering what makes me happy, what sounds I'm drawn to, and what I naturally want to talk about," UMI explains. "This period of experimentation is setting the foundation for everything that comes next."



