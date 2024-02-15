Carin Leon Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Week





The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) and part of a strategic investment with Atairos and NBCUniversal. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) International breakout star Carín León will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on February 23, marking a career milestone as the acclaimed singer continues his meteoric rise. León will perform on this iconic American stage, opening a new chapter for Latin music and introducing his powerful ballads to a new audience.Following his Nashville stop, León will make history as the first Spanish-language act to play both Stagecoach and Coachella this April. León continued his rapid ascent in 2023, including a Latin Grammy win for Best Norteño Album for Colmillo de Leche and releasing two massive hit singles, with "Primera Cita" and "Según Quién" each charting Top 25 on Spotify and Top 30 on Billboard Global 200. Most recently, he completed an extensive sold-out run of U.S. arenas with his "Colmillo de Leche Tour."The 38-date tour hit Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, Newark's Prudential Center, Houston's Toyota Center, Miami's Kaseya Center and more. Originally from Hermosillo, located in the center of the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora, León was raised in a family where music was always present. León embarked on his musical journey at the age of 15, taking his first steps by learning to play the guitar and developing skills in singing and songwriting.In 2018, León released his debut album, Desvelada con Banda y Mariachi, which propelled him to quickly dominate the Regional Mexican music scene as a performer, singer and songwriter. From there, León collaborated with internationally renowned artists such as the Spanish rapper C. Tangana on the song "¡CAMBIA!," the Mexican pop group Matisse on "Como Lo Hice Yo" and the Venezuelan pop/reggaeton duo Mau y Ricky on "Llorar y Llorar" as well as writing hits for various Regional Mexican stars like Los Plebes del Rancho and El Fantasma.In 2021, León became the first Regional Mexican artist to participate in the Spotify Singles series and teamed up with country music star Walker Hayes for a Spanglish version of " Fancy Like " for Amazon Music Latin's "La Cultura That Connects Us" campaign. In the same year, his album INÉDITO debuted atop the Apple Music charts, reaching #1 on the Mexican Music chart and #3 on the Latin Music chart.INÉDITO was named one of Billboard's 25 Best Latin Albums of 2021 and León also took part in the "Regional No More—Mexican Music Goes Global" panel as part of Billboard Latin Music Week. Throughout his young career León has received countless nominations and numerous awards, including an ASCAP Award for the song "Me La Aventé" and a number of Premio Lo Nuestro Awards ("Regional Mexican Breakthrough Artist," "Best Male Artist" and "Banda Song of the Year").In addition, León won his first Latin Grammy for "Best Regional Mexican Song" in 2022 for the song "Como lo Hice Yo," which was released in collaboration with Mexican pop group Matisse. For further information on Carin León, see his latest bio HERE. About the Grand Ole Opry The Grand Ole Opry is the home of country music where artists and fans gather, in person and virtually, to celebrate and be part of country's past, present and future.Founded in Nashville in 1925 and today the longest-running live broadcast show in the world, the Opry strengthens its roots by constantly evolving. The Opry's members are country's most emblematic artists, and the show regularly showcases country music's top new talent.The Opry welcomes legions of fans to visit the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee - Music City, USA - to experience one of the 3-5 live shows it hosts per week; take a backstage tour; listen to live broadcasts on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse, or its flagship home WSM Radio; and watch Opry Live on Saturday nights and Opry content all week long on the Circle Network.The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) and part of a strategic investment with Atairos and NBCUniversal.



