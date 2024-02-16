Dune: Part Two (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Music By Hans Zimmer Available February 23rd



"A Time of Quiet Between the Storms"

"Harvester Attack"



The full soundtrack will be available February 23rd in standard, Dolby Atmos, CD and vinyl formats. Released in conjunction with Warner Bros.



Hans Zimmer's Dune: Part Two soundtrack is the follow up to his widely acclaimed score album and two accompanying releases from 2021's Dune, which earned Zimmer an Academy Award. Zimmer approached the score as a continuation from the first film and says, "I never left the world of 'Dune.' In fact, I think Denis thought I was quite mad, because I kept writing after we finished the first movie. But because I knew the story, I knew the book, I knew what was coming our way. And in fact, a lot of the main themes in this second movie were written at the end of the first film, before Denis started shooting. It felt important to carry on writing when we were still in the same spirit, the same frame of mind."



Villeneuve tasked Zimmer with composing a key piece of music for the new film, creating a soundtrack for the romance between Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). Villeneuve says, "I wanted Hans to write something unforgettable for Chani. A love theme, the love of Paul for Chani. I wanted something heartbreaking, and the most beautiful love theme ever written, and honestly I think he did it with the track 'A Time of Quiet Between the Storms.' It's one of the most beautiful scores he's written. I remember when I first listened to it, I was in tears."



Dune: Part Two (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Tracklisting:

Beginnings Are Such Delicate Times

Eclipse

The Sietch

Water of Life

A Time of Quiet Between the Storms

Harvester Attack

Worm Ride

Ornithopter Attack

Each Man Is a

Harkonnen Arena

Spice

Seduction

Never Lose Me

Travel South

Paul Drinks

Resurrection

Arrival

Southern Messiah

The Emperor

Worm Army

Gurney Battle

You Fought Well

Kiss the Ring

Only I Will Remain



The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on "Dune: Part Two," the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros.



The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Wonka," "Call Me by Your Name"),



"Dune: Part Two" will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he and Jon Spaihts wrote based on Herbert's novel.



The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve,

Warner Bros.



HANS ZIMMER (Composer) has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which, combined, have grossed more than 28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honored with two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, four Grammys, an American

His work highlights include Dune: Part One, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, As Good as It Gets, Rain Man, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Thelma and Louise, The Last Samurai, 12 Years A Slave, Blade Runner 2049 (co-scored with

