Oldies 16/02/2024

ABBA - Waterloo 50th Anniversary

Hot Songs Around The World

Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
210 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
496 entries in 20 charts
Water
Tyla
256 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
483 entries in 28 charts
I Remember Everything
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves
230 entries in 13 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
398 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
182 entries in 9 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
216 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
208 entries in 26 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
349 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
207 entries in 16 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
80 entries in 25 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
228 entries in 17 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
188 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) My, my! Fifty years after ABBA's international breakthrough with "Waterloo" in the Eurovision Song Contest, Polar Music International celebrates this milestone. When Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid "Frida" Lyngstad entered the already colourful stage at The Dome in Brighton, England on April 6, 1974, dressed in shiny glam-rock costumes typical of the era, the world of pop changed forever.

The Waterloo album is now reissued as a Half-Speed mastered 45RPM 2LP Vinyl, along with a limited edition box set of the three vinyl singles originally released by Polar in 1974; the singles are also available as separate picture discs. To top it all off, there is a unique 10-inch vinyl disc featuring "Waterloo" in four different languages and a new line of anniversary apparel taking it back to the 70's.

Waterloo, ABBA's second album, was first released in Sweden in March 1974. It was an enormous success: up to that point, no other album had sold as many copies in the group's home country. And no wonder, as Björn and Benny had written, arranged and produced a string of great songs, most of them graced by the compelling lead vocals of Agnetha and Frida. The Waterloo album offers many riches beyond the title track. There is the breezy "Honey, Honey", a highly familiar tune in the 21st century through its inclusion in the Mamma Mia! musical; "Hasta Mañana", a tear-drenched ballad that almost became ABBA's Eurovision entry; the early 1960s pop of "Dance (While The Music Still Goes On)" - and much more.
Don't miss the 50th Anniversary of Waterloo!






