Lady Gaga Shuts Down Speculation She's Dropping A Rock Album

While news of Lady Gaga's next studio album has not yet been made known. However, her this major feature film, Joker: Folie à Deux, will be released in October of 2024 and is predicted to feature music from the singer. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) No, Lady Gaga is not releasing a rock album.The Grammy-winner took to Instagram to directly shut down Little Monster speculation that her seventh studio album would be rock."No I'm not making a rock album," the " Bad Romance " songstress captioned a new photo of her playing the electric guitar in a recording studio.There is no release date announced for the highly-anticipated album, but Gaga has been teasing new works on her social media in the recent weeks. When a fan inquired when the album would drop, Gaga said that "magic potions take time."The teasing for the new album comes after the " Stupid Love " singer teased new music on her Instagram account earlier this year, sharing photos from the recording studio.A release date, title, and further information regarding Lady Gaga's seventh studio album are being kept under wraps.While news of Lady Gaga's next studio album has not yet been made known. However, her this major feature film, Joker: Folie à Deux, will be released in October of 2024 and is predicted to feature music from the singer.



