Jennifer Lopez Announces Tour Dates For 'This Is Me...Now' Album



Produced by Live Nation, the more than 30-city This Is Me...Now The Tour includes UBS



This Is Me...Now The Tour comes on the heels of Lopez's announcement of her forthcoming album This Is Me...Now and Amazon Original, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, out on February 16. Most recently, Lopez was featured in Dunkin Donuts' Super Bowl LVIII commercial and dropped a new version of "Can't Get Enough ft. Latto,'' which she performed on SNL.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a JLo Fan Club presale beginning on Tuesday, February 20 at 9 AM. Additional presales (details below) will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, February 23 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the This Is Me…Now The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning on Tuesday, February 20 at 10 AM until Thursday, February 22 at 10 PM through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for This Is Me…Now The Tour for applicable U.S. dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning on Tuesday, February 20 at 10 AM until Thursday, February 22 at 10 PM. For more details visit Verizon Up.



The release of This Is Me...Now, her first studio album in nearly a decade, is Jennifer Lopez's story, in Jennifer Lopez's words. The album serves as a rich tapestry of sounds and emotions, seamlessly blending elements of pop, R&B and hip hop influences to create a fusion of genres. Her lyrics delve into the highs and lows of life, love, and relationships with unflinching honesty and introspection as she unveils a genuine story of growth, resilience, hard work, and the transformative power of self love.



Jennifer Lopez's distinctive vocals intertwine flawlessly with captivating melodies, delivering a musical experience that is both commanding and deeply meaningful. Written and recorded at her Los Angeles home in 2022 and 2023,



Additional songwriter-producers were HitBoy, Tay Kieth, Yeti Beats, Carter Lang, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk, Jason Derulo, and



Streaming globally on Prime Video starting February 16th, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you've ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing.



Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer's resilient heart.

"



THIS IS ME…NOW THE TOUR DATES:

Wed., Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Fri., Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Tue., Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Wed., Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena*

Fri., Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

Sat., Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Tue., Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Thu., Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Sat., Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tue., Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Wed., Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Fri., Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Sat., Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*

Mon., Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed., Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Fri., Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Sat., Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue., Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed., Jul 31 | Detroit, MI |

Fri., Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena*#

Mon., Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre*#

Wed., Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Fri., Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Sat., Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Tue., Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Wed., Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Fri., Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison

Tue., Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Thu., Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sat., Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sun., Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA |

Tue., Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri., Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Sat., Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*

*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable | #Citi Presale Not Applicable



An American singer and actress. Often considered a Latin pop culture icon, Lopez is one of the most influential Hispanic entertainers in North America, credited for helping propel the Latin pop movement in American music. Her most successful singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 include the number one singles "



Later that year, she released her third studio album, This Is Me... Then. For her contributions to the recording industry, Lopez has a landmark star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has received the Billboard Icon Award and the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jennifer Lopez has announced her highly-anticipated return to the touring stage with This Is Me…Now The Tour. This marks her triumphant comeback to the touring scene after a five-year break, following the successful 2019 tour that grossed over $50 million and sold out venues across the country. The tour will feature Lopez performing her catalog of chart-breaking hits across her renowned discography, as well as new songs from her album, This Is Me...Now.Produced by Live Nation, the more than 30-city This Is Me...Now The Tour includes UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on Friday, August 9.This Is Me...Now The Tour comes on the heels of Lopez's announcement of her forthcoming album This Is Me...Now and Amazon Original, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, out on February 16. Most recently, Lopez was featured in Dunkin Donuts' Super Bowl LVIII commercial and dropped a new version of "Can't Get Enough ft. Latto,'' which she performed on SNL.TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a JLo Fan Club presale beginning on Tuesday, February 20 at 9 AM. Additional presales (details below) will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, February 23 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com.CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the This Is Me…Now The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning on Tuesday, February 20 at 10 AM until Thursday, February 22 at 10 PM through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for This Is Me…Now The Tour for applicable U.S. dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning on Tuesday, February 20 at 10 AM until Thursday, February 22 at 10 PM. For more details visit Verizon Up.The release of This Is Me...Now, her first studio album in nearly a decade, is Jennifer Lopez's story, in Jennifer Lopez's words. The album serves as a rich tapestry of sounds and emotions, seamlessly blending elements of pop, R&B and hip hop influences to create a fusion of genres. Her lyrics delve into the highs and lows of life, love, and relationships with unflinching honesty and introspection as she unveils a genuine story of growth, resilience, hard work, and the transformative power of self love.Jennifer Lopez's distinctive vocals intertwine flawlessly with captivating melodies, delivering a musical experience that is both commanding and deeply meaningful. Written and recorded at her Los Angeles home in 2022 and 2023, Jennifer Lopez collaborated with a star-studded lineup of hit producers, including Rogét Chahayed, Angel Lopez, and Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman.Additional songwriter-producers were HitBoy, Tay Kieth, Yeti Beats, Carter Lang, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk, Jason Derulo, and Brandon Riester, who served as A&R for this project. The album can be preordered hereStreaming globally on Prime Video starting February 16th, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you've ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing.Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer's resilient heart. Can't Get Enough ", the first single from This Is Me...Now is available now on all platforms.THIS IS ME…NOW THE TOUR DATES:Wed., Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia CenterFri., Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya CenterTue., Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody CenterWed., Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena*Fri., Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank CenterSat., Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines CenterTue., Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint CenterThu., Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia ForumSat., Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda CenterTue., Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase CenterWed., Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 CenterFri., Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure ArenaSat., Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*Mon., Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball ArenaWed., Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK CenterFri., Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate ArenaSat., Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge FieldhouseTue., Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints ArenaWed., Jul 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars ArenaFri., Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena*#Mon., Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre*#Wed., Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD GardenFri., Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS ArenaSat., Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential CenterTue., Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo CenterWed., Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One ArenaFri., Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square GardenTue., Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*Thu., Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone ArenaSat., Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC ArenaSun., Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm ArenaTue., Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie ArenaFri., Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King CenterSat., Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center**Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable | #Citi Presale Not ApplicableAn American singer and actress. Often considered a Latin pop culture icon, Lopez is one of the most influential Hispanic entertainers in North America, credited for helping propel the Latin pop movement in American music. Her most successful singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 include the number one singles " If You Had My Love ", " I'm Real ", " Ain't It Funny " and " All I Have ". Her 2002 release, J to tha L-O! The Remixes, became the first remix album in history to debut atop the US Billboard 200.Later that year, she released her third studio album, This Is Me... Then. For her contributions to the recording industry, Lopez has a landmark star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has received the Billboard Icon Award and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, among other honors. In 2012, Forbes ranked her the world's most powerful celebrity, and the 38th most powerful woman in the world. Time listed her among their 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. Her other ventures include beauty and clothing lines, fragrances, a production company and a charitable foundation.



