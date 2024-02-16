Neil Young With Crazy Horse Announces 'FU##IN' UP'





FU##IN' UP, recorded in 2023, is truly a work unto itself, to be released on Record Store Day April 20, 2024.



These nine songs from Young's ever-growing catalog are injected with the kind of audio attack that Young and Crazy Horse have been playing since they started performing in the late 1960s. It has been a constant capturing of what rock & roll is really capable of, and one that shows no sign of stopping.



The Crazy Horse lineup on FU##IN' UP includes Billy Talbot (bass, vocal), Ralph Molina (drums, vocal), Micah



The old songs of this new



Young explains it best: "In the spirit it's offered, we made this for the Horse lovers. I can't stop it. The Horse is runnin'. What a ride we have. I don't want to mess with the vibe, and I am so happy to have this to share."



As has always been his practice,



On April 20, 2024 a clear vinyl two-LP Limited Edition will include a litho print of the album cover art and will be available on Record Store Day and through The Greedy Hand Store via NYA only, which is a unique arrangement with the Record Store Day organization to allow a release to be sold outside of participating RSD stores.



On April 26, the black vinyl, compact disc and digital edition will be released. Hi-Res digital audio is available at the Xstream Store © at NYA and most DSP's. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads.



Ticket buyers for the upcoming



In true



FU##KIN' UP Track listing:

1 To Follow One's Own Dream

2 Walkin' In My Place

3 Farmer John

4 Valley Of Hearts

5 Broken Circle

6

7 Feels Like A Railroad

8 City Life

9 Chance On Love



In Neil Young's words in the sleeve notes: "Why do these old songs live so vividly now? They do to me."

