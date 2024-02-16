Mt. Joy Lights Up Red Rocks With Exclusive Two Night Performance Airing Live On Veeps





Mt. Joy: Live from Red Rocks will be available for free for Veeps All New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This summer, indie-rock sensation Mt. Joy is taking the stage at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two nights of unforgettable performances on Thursday, August 8 and Friday, August 9 - and premier streaming platform Veeps will air both nights LIVE.Known for its breathtaking natural beauty and acoustics, Red Rocks is a magical setting for a band that's become known for their incredible live sound, as well as their mesmerizing use of lights and visual effects. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the shows for free as part of their subscription, otherwise tickets are on sale for $14.99 for each show or $24.99 for both shows.Mt. Joy, a band that has made their mark on the indie-rock realm, boasts a catalog defined by their deeply personal lyrics and the unique ability to reflect life's complexities in their sound. Originating from Philadelphia, the group - consisting of Matt Quinn (vocals, guitar), Sam Cooper (guitar), Sotiris Eliopoulos (drums), Jackie Miclau (keys, piano), and Michael Byrnes (bass) - unveiled their debut self-titled album in 2018. Their single " Silver Lining " not only achieved platinum status but also soared to #1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Airplay, amassing over 240 million streams.The band went on to release critically acclaimed albums such as Rearrange Us in 2020 and Orange Blood in 2022, the latter of which further solidified their standing in the music world with another #1 hit, "Lemon Tree." Their music has not only captured the hearts of fans across the globe but also earned them accolades and features in prestigious outlets such as NPR, Billboard, and Rolling Stone.Mt. Joy's ability to draw massive crowds is evident in their sold-out tours and high-profile festival appearances, including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits, showcasing their wide appeal and the indelible mark they've made on the indie music scene.Mt. Joy has a deep connection to Red Rocks: they were the first to perform at the storied venue when it reopened after the entertainment world shut down for COVID-19. That show sold out in just one week's time. The August shows will mark the band's fourth and fifth times playing Red Rocks; all of their previous shows there have sold out. These concerts will mark part of a whirlwind year that will see Mt. Joy performing at Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, MGM Fenway Park with Noah Kahan, and more.Mt. Joy: Live from Red Rocks will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers, or fans can buy an individual show ticket for $14.99 or a ticket to experience both shows for $24.99 at veeps.com. The shows will air LIVE on Veeps on August 8th and August 9th. The shows will be available on Veeps for two years after the original air dates, with a 7-day rewatch period for individual ticket purchasers.



