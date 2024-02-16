Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 16/02/2024

Nat King Cole 'Live At The Blue Note Chicago' Set For Record Store Day First

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
191 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
214 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
498 entries in 20 charts
Water
Tyla
257 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
488 entries in 28 charts
I Remember Everything
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves
230 entries in 13 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
401 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
183 entries in 9 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
217 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
211 entries in 26 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
352 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
207 entries in 16 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
82 entries in 25 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
230 entries in 17 charts
Nat King Cole 'Live At The Blue Note Chicago' Set For Record Store Day First
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The week of August 28, 1953, riding high on the charts, acclaimed pianist and singer Nat King Cole took to the stage at the Blue Note Chicago, Chi-town's first integrated venue in his beloved Bronzeville neighborhood. Nearly five years had passed since Cole's last appearance at the club. Upon returning to the city, he graced the stage for these intimate performances at least twice a day for a week.

Seventy years later, those historic, never-before-heard performances by Chicago's adopted son's week-long residency have been unearthed and meticulously restored for Nat King Cole Live at the Blue Note Chicago,out April 20 via Record Store Day and available worldwide at select independent music retailers.

The collection will be available on 2LP with lacquers cut by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio, pressed-on audiophile-quality 180-gram vinyl at RTI and housed in a Stoughton gatefold jacket, 2CD, and digital formats. For a list of participating stores, please visit: www.recordstoreday.com.

The set boasts detailed notes about the meticulous restoration process from the original dual mono recordings by audio engineer and producer James Sàez, who spent weeks working on a sequence that followed Cole's original set list, including transitions crowd participations, and introductions during the show. The packaging also includes an essay by acclaimed author and music critic Will Friedwald, a replica of the club's original newsletter promoting Cole's residency, and a number of rare archival photos of Cole in and around Chicago from the era.

Recorded by club owner Frank Holzfeind, who fatefully taped shows each night at the nation's premier jazz venue for his enjoyment, Live at the Blue Note Chicago creates a personal connection, taking the listener back to Cole's Chicago roots and showcasing a different side of him during a time when jazz was at the forefront of musical exploration and cultural expression.

The collection features the unbridled raw energy of his trio—John Collins (guitar), Charlie Harris (bass), Lee Young (drums)—lead by Cole's fierce piano playing, instantly recognizable velvety voice and sophisticated charm, intimately performing the timeless American songbook.

Nat King Cole Live at the Blue Note Chicago Tracklisting:
Side 1
1. Frank Holzfeind Introduction :16
2. Little Girl 2:28
3. Unforgettable 3:44
4. It's Only A Paper Moon 3:30
5. Love Is Here To Stay 3:44
6. Too Marvelous For Words 3:43
7. What Does It Take 2:36

RT- 20:04 Side 2
8. You Stepped Out Of A Dream 2:37
9. Exactly Like You 3:59
10. Sweet Lorraine 4:15
11. Can't I 3:47
12. Band Introduction :18
13. Calypso Blues 3:20

RT- 18:25 Side 3
1. Frank Holzfeind Introduction 2:25
2. Walkin' My Baby Back Home 2:07
3. Mona Lisa / Too Young 3:50
4. Blue Gardenia 2:28
5. Straighten Up And Fly Right 3:17
6. Funny (Not Much) 3:37
7. Somewhere Along The Way 2:45
8. Nature Boy 2:19

RT- 20:51 Side 4
9. Pretend 3:24
10. A Fool Was I 3:50
11. If Love Is Good To Me 3:18
12. I Am In love 2:54
13. This Can't Be Love 2:41
14. Route 66 3:34
RT- 19:46

One of the most identifiable and memorable voices of the 20th century, Nat King Cole recorded nearly 40 albums and over 150 singles that reached Billboard's pop, R&B, and country charts and sold more than 50 million copies.
As the first Black man to host a radio show and a national television show, NBC's "The Nat King Cole Show," he was a civil rights pioneer. Cole appeared in several films, including St. Louis Blues and Cat Ballou. He won the Grammy Award for Best Performance for "Midnight Flyer" and was honored with a Special Achievement Award from the Golden Globes. He was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from NARAS and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0088530 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044703483581543 secs