Randy Rogers Band Marks 20th Anniversary Of 'Rollercoaster' With Exclusive Veeps Stream From Ryman Auditorium

Following their 2019 album HELLBENT (produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb), 2022's HOMECOMINGreceived critical acclaim and brought the band back to where it all started with their original producer Radney Foster, culminating in a project that nods to the past with its roots planted firmly in the present.



American Songwriter hails "[HOMECOMING] shines a light on where they've been and how far they've come," while Hook & Barrel give nods of approval to "[t]hat classic sound, brawny and melodic," apparent throughout. The group's sophomore album - also produced by Foster - ROLLERCOASTER turns 20 this year, starting a schedule full of anniversary celebrations as the band dives headfirst into 2024.



Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and



Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).



Veeps All New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After two decades as one of Texas Country's definitive bands - a mantle they have carried proudly to a massive, nationwide audience - Randy Rogers Band is set to deliver a landmark performance at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Coinciding with Texas Independence Day, this show will be the culmination of a two-night stand at the Ryman, also celebrating the 20th anniversary of their pivotal sophomore album Rollercoaster.Veeps is thrilled to offer a live broadcast of the second night's performance, allowing fans worldwide exclusive access to this milestone event. Veeps All Access members can enjoy the stream for free, with individual tickets on sale now for $12.99.The Ryman has always been a bucket list for Randy Rogers Band, and to celebrate both Rollercoaster and Texas Independence Day on their fourth headlining appearance at the Mother Church of Country Music is a must-see milestone. Originally released in 2004, the Radney Foster-produced album took New Braunfels-based six-piece - vocalist/guitarist Randy Rogers, guitarist/vocalist Geoffrey Hill, bassist Jon Richardson, fiddler Brady Black, drummer Les Lawless, and multi-instrumentalist (guitar, fiddle, mandolin, keyboards) Todd Stewart - on an undeniable breakthrough of growth, setting them on a whirlwind path that led the band to wild success.With countless No. 1s to their credit, Randy Rogers Band is currently climbing the Texas Country Radio chart with fan-favorite "I Won't Give Up," which first appeared on the critically praised 2022 album HOMECOMING.This unique live broadcast offers fans around the world a unique opportunity to be a part of this milestone moment. Fans who take part in this experience will have the opportunity to purchase special Randy Rogers Band merchandise on veeps.com during the live stream.Randy Rogers Band: Live from the Ryman will be available to Veeps All Access members for free or fans can purchase individual show tickets for $12.99 on veeps.com. This special anniversary show is available for live viewing only on March 2, 2024, starting at approximately 8 p.m. CST — there will be no replays, making it a truly once-in-a-lifetime event that fans won't want to miss.Fronted by singer-songwriter Randy Rogers and featuring Geoffrey Hill (guitar), Jon Richardson (bass guitar), Brady Black (fiddle), Les Lawless (drums), and Todd Stewart (guitar, fiddle, mandolin, keyboards), the Randy Rogers Band was founded in San Marcos, Texas, and has spent the last 20+ years bringing the Texas Country tradition to dedicated fans around the nation and beyond. With nine studio albums behind them, global streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions and a reputation for must-see Country-Rock performances, the band has charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, five Top 10 albums on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and numerous Texas Country Radio chart #1s, securing its place in the pantheon of Texas musical giants.Following their 2019 album HELLBENT (produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb), 2022's HOMECOMINGreceived critical acclaim and brought the band back to where it all started with their original producer Radney Foster, culminating in a project that nods to the past with its roots planted firmly in the present.American Songwriter hails "[HOMECOMING] shines a light on where they've been and how far they've come," while Hook & Barrel give nods of approval to "[t]hat classic sound, brawny and melodic," apparent throughout. The group's sophomore album - also produced by Foster - ROLLERCOASTER turns 20 this year, starting a schedule full of anniversary celebrations as the band dives headfirst into 2024.Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon.Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).Veeps All Access is the first music subscription service to offer premium quality concerts and live music entertainment, connecting artists with fans when they can't be in the crowd. Subscribers will have unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120. It's your all-access pass to a show, every night, wherever you are.



