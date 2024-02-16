Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/02/2024

Call Me Spinster Drops Dreamy New Single 'Married In My Mind'

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
191 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
214 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
498 entries in 20 charts
Water
Tyla
257 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
488 entries in 28 charts
I Remember Everything
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves
230 entries in 13 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
401 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
183 entries in 9 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
217 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
211 entries in 26 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
352 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
207 entries in 16 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
82 entries in 25 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
230 entries in 17 charts
Call Me Spinster Drops Dreamy New Single 'Married In My Mind'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Call Me Spinster shares their dreamy new single "Married in My Mind", the next offering from their debut album Potholes, out April 12 via Strolling Bones Records.
Arriving with a cozy, vintage-style music video, the new song showcases the acclaimed sister trio's "strikingly seamless" harmonies, with Magnet Magazine praising this "semisweet ode to commitment."

Call Me Spinster's Rosie Graber on the single: "I was driving the eight hours home from our grandfather's funeral and had a lot of time to think about my new boyfriend, the institution of marriage, being with someone for life, etc. The lyrics first arrived as a surprise as it was way too early to declare anything, but I made a voice memo anyways and the band jumped on the opportunity to make a song that pays homage to the dreamy, chill relationship with my partner I continue to enjoy. For the visual, we wanted to play with tropes of burlesque and reverse burlesque to capture the playful sexiness of daydreaming and, ultimately, getting sweatpants-cozy. The video was shot on Super 8mm film to create a warm, home video vibe that is intimate, timeless, and full of self-love."

The new single follows Call Me Spinster's mom-pop ode to Robyn "Feet Are Dirty," which Under The Radar hailed as "a twinkling dance pop sprawl." Potholes finds Call Me Spinster navigating what settling down looks like in 2024.

Teaming up again with producer Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, of Montreal, Kishi Bashi), the group delves into the early days of marriage and newfound motherhood while reflecting on the relationships that have made them who they are today. The album masterfully melds influences ranging from infectious synth-pop to psychedelic folk and more, sonically mirroring the ups and downs of this phase in life.

Potholes is the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed self-titled EP which was also produced by Vandenberg and earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, MXDWN and more. Made up of sisters Amelia, Rachel and Rosie, Call Me Spinster formed amidst the chaos of motherhood when Amelia became pregnant with her first child in 2017, which led to Rachel and Rosie quitting their respective teaching jobs and reuniting with their sister in Chattanooga.

After signing with Strolling Bones Records, Call Me Spinster's eponymous EP became the label's inaugural release, introducing the world to their knack for blurring old-timey traditions and modernized pop fun without ever landing in expected territory - a fruitful musical journey that evolves even more on Potholes.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1173689 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046322345733643 secs