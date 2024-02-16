Call Me Spinster Drops Dreamy New Single 'Married In My Mind'



After signing with Strolling Bones Records, Call Me Spinster's eponymous EP became the label's inaugural release, introducing the world to their knack for blurring old-timey traditions and modernized pop fun without ever landing in expected territory - a fruitful musical journey that evolves even more on Potholes. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Call Me Spinster shares their dreamy new single "Married in My Mind", the next offering from their debut album Potholes, out April 12 via Strolling Bones Records.Arriving with a cozy, vintage-style music video, the new song showcases the acclaimed sister trio's "strikingly seamless" harmonies, with Magnet Magazine praising this "semisweet ode to commitment."Call Me Spinster's Rosie Graber on the single: "I was driving the eight hours home from our grandfather's funeral and had a lot of time to think about my new boyfriend, the institution of marriage, being with someone for life, etc. The lyrics first arrived as a surprise as it was way too early to declare anything, but I made a voice memo anyways and the band jumped on the opportunity to make a song that pays homage to the dreamy, chill relationship with my partner I continue to enjoy. For the visual, we wanted to play with tropes of burlesque and reverse burlesque to capture the playful sexiness of daydreaming and, ultimately, getting sweatpants-cozy. The video was shot on Super 8mm film to create a warm, home video vibe that is intimate, timeless, and full of self-love."The new single follows Call Me Spinster's mom-pop ode to Robyn "Feet Are Dirty," which Under The Radar hailed as "a twinkling dance pop sprawl." Potholes finds Call Me Spinster navigating what settling down looks like in 2024.Teaming up again with producer Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, of Montreal, Kishi Bashi), the group delves into the early days of marriage and newfound motherhood while reflecting on the relationships that have made them who they are today. The album masterfully melds influences ranging from infectious synth-pop to psychedelic folk and more, sonically mirroring the ups and downs of this phase in life.Potholes is the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed self-titled EP which was also produced by Vandenberg and earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, MXDWN and more. Made up of sisters Amelia, Rachel and Rosie, Call Me Spinster formed amidst the chaos of motherhood when Amelia became pregnant with her first child in 2017, which led to Rachel and Rosie quitting their respective teaching jobs and reuniting with their sister in Chattanooga.After signing with Strolling Bones Records, Call Me Spinster's eponymous EP became the label's inaugural release, introducing the world to their knack for blurring old-timey traditions and modernized pop fun without ever landing in expected territory - a fruitful musical journey that evolves even more on Potholes.



