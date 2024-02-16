Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 16/02/2024

Selena Gomez To Release 'Love On' Single Next Week

Selena Gomez To Release 'Love On' Single Next Week
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Selena Gomez is releasing her new single next week. "Love On," believed to be the lead single for her third solo studio album, will drop on Friday, February 22.
"Wait 'til I turn my love on," Gomez captioned the announcement. Pre-save the new single here.

Gomez started teasing the new era by releasing "Single Soon" last summer. Upon its release, she stated that it would not be part of the album, just serving as a tease for what's to come.

Selena Gomez can be seen alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu's hit comedy series "Only Murders in the Building". Gomez rose to fame playing the lead role of 'Alex Russo' in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, which she will reprise to guest star in the upcoming Disney Channel reboot. Gomez is also slated to play Linda Ronstadt in a new biopic.

She recently released her first Spanish-Language EP, "Revelacion". She released her debut studio album "Revival" in 2015, followed up by the release of "Rare" in 2020. Her third studio album will be released this year. She is the owner of the makeup brand, Rare Beauty.







