News
Pop / Rock 16/02/2024

Maren Morris Shares Cover Of Billy Idol's 'Dancing With Myself'

Maren Morris Shares Cover Of Billy Idol's 'Dancing With Myself'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris unveils a cover of Billy Idol's classic track "Dancing With Myself" today, produced by Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Post Malone), alongside a video shot at Grimey's record store in Nashville - listen here and watch below.

Additionally, Maren will perform at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 6 in Los Angeles, where she will be honored with the Visionary Award for her commitment to speaking out against injustices throughout her career.

"Dancing With Myself" marks Maren's first new music since last year's critically acclaimed EP, The Bridge, featuring "The Tree" - which she performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" - and "Get the Hell Out of Here."

She also appeared as the first-ever guest on The New York Times Popcast (Deluxe), played a series of very special and intimate sold-out shows for her official fan-club, The Lunatics, and received the Changemaker Award at Variety's seventh annual Hitmakers celebration. Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, a powerhouse armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent and an undeniable presence.

In addition to a Grammy win and seventeen nominations, Maren has won five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, with several additional wins and nominations. She has also broken streaming records, performed on late night TV multiple times, guest hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and toured the world over, selling out venues across the globe. She has released three critically acclaimed albums—HERO from 2016, GIRL from 2019 and Humble Quest from 2022.

Additionally, her hit collaboration with Zedd from 2018, "The Middle," is six times Platinum-certified.







