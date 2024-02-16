Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 16/02/2024

Kim Gordon Releases New Single 'I'm A Man'; US Tour Dates Kick Off Next Month

Kim Gordon Releases New Single 'I'm A Man'; US Tour Dates Kick Off Next Month
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Musician and visual artist Kim Gordon has released "I'm a Man," the latest preview track from her second solo album, The Collective (March 8th, Matador Records). Atop a dark, churning soundscape, Gordon ruminates on the lost role of "traditional masculinity" and the role of capitalism in its demise.﻿

An evocative video for "I'm a Man" is also out today, serving as a perfect visual accompaniment to the song's expressive lyrics and pulsing sound. It stars Coco Gordon Moore and Conor Fay and was directed by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, best known for writing and directing the films Listen Up Philip and Her Smell.

Gordon will play six live shows around The Collective's arrival, beginning March 21 in Burlington, Vt. (full list below).

Last month, Gordon released the lead single from the forthcoming album, "BYE BYE," along with a video also starring Coco Gordon Moore. It was directed by photographer and filmmaker Clara Balzary, with cinematography by Christopher Blauvelt. Click here to watch.

Recorded in Gordon's native Los Angeles, The Collective follows her 2019 full-length debut No Home Record and continues her collaboration with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor), with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez. The album advances their joint world building, with Raisin's damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon's intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation and sensory overload.

KIM GORDON ON TOUR:
March 21: Burlington, VT (Higher Ground)
March 22: Washington, D.C. (Black Cat)
March 23: Queens, N.Y. (Knockdown Center)
March 27: Los Angeles, CA (The Regent Theater)
March 29: Ventura, CA (Music Hall)
March 30: San Francisco, CA (Fillmore)






