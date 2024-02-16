Georgia-Based UK Avant-Pop Artist Nick Hudson Unveils 'Khevsureti' Single, Previewing New Album 'Kanda Teenage Honey'



Recorded largely in Georgia under the shadow of the Ukraine war, featuring some incredible Georgian musicians in a huge former Soviet movie studio, this album was recorded and engineered by Ilya Lukashev at Leno Studio and Sano Studio in Tbilisi. and then mixed by Toby Driver and mastered to analogue tape by Paul Pascoe at Church Road Studios in Hove.

"I started writing 'Khevsureti' the day I arrived in Tbilisi in 2021; early January, as icicles dangled from the cliffs by a frozen waterfall. It was the last song to be completed. Khevsureti is a mountainous region in Northern Georgia by the Chechen border. I try to repair here as often as possible to escape the chugging white noise of the city. The whole area thrums with a pagan energy that balances nature's serenity and brutality in the true essence of the sublime," says Nick Hudson.



"Despite being ostensibly an Orthodox country, animal sacrifices are still performed here on sacred pagan days. There is a necropolis right by the Chechen border - one of the most intense sites I've ever visited. Every time I visit the region, I encounter some mode of profundity. I wrote a lot of the album up here, often in dreams and visions infused by the mountain air, hallucinating bears and taking long midnight walks into a night unsullied by light pollution. So this song is a secular hymn of gratitude to the region for being kind to me in moments of grief and providing glimpses of Herzogian ecstasy in spells of joy."



Directed, filmed and edited by Nick Hudson, this video was filmed in various locations in Georgia: Korsha, the Abudelauri Lakes, Roshka, the Datvisjvari Pass, Shatili and Tbilisi.



A prolific figure on the UK music scene, Hudson released his latest album 'Font Of Human Fractures' in 2021, followed by the 'K69996ROMA:EP' later that year. His band The Academy of Sun had released their opus album 'The Quiet Earth' the year before.



Nick's vast output also encompasses painting, film, and a novel. Hudson has also collaborated with Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Matthew Seligman (Bowie, Tori Amos, Morrissey), members of Kayo Dot,



Hudson also just released his book 'The Land Exists So The Seas Don't Argue'. Limited to 50 numbered and signed copies, this is the first volume of his lyrical output over a decade, encompassing five albums plus ephemera - satellite poems that inhabit the same world as each of the primary cosmologies. This collection embodies a searing intensity and unity of vision - paganism, queer love, grief, death, ecstasy, radical politics, social satire, hymns to nature, her rhythms and forces. The book also features a foreword by renowned Scottish author Chris Kelso.



On February 15, the 'Khevsureti' single will be available on Bandcamp, followed by other platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Music. The full album 'Kanda Teenage Honey' will be released on March 15.



Composed, produced and arranged by Nick Hudson

Nick Hudson - voice, programming, string arrangements, foley, filing cabinet, piano, Soma Ether, Faemi 1M

Lizzy Carey - all strings.

Wolfgang Dubieniec - moods.

Ilya Lukashev - foley, filing cabinet

Engineered by Ilya Lukashev and Nick Hudson at Leno and Sano Studios, Tbilisi

Produced by Nick Hudson

Mixed by Toby Driver in NYC

Mastered by Paul Pascoe at Church Road Studios, Hove, UK

Video directed, filmed and edited by Nick Hudson

Single cover artwork by Kenneth Anger

Artist photography by @_Carl_Solomon_

Rings in the photos by @Fauda.Silver



TRACK LIST:

1. Khevsureti

2. For My Silence

3. Sky Burial While Alive

4. Hollow Man

5. This Heat

6. Hachiko

7. Archipelago

8. Bardo

9. Hunters May

10. Unspent Youth

11. Seva

12. In Praise Of Venerable Jorge

13. Catherine In The Curate's Garden

14. Ortolan

15. Bad

16. Danube Blues New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British alternative pop artist Nick Hudson presents 'Khevsureti', the second single from his forthcoming album 'Kanda Teenage Honey', following up the lead track 'For My Silence'.Recorded largely in Georgia under the shadow of the Ukraine war, featuring some incredible Georgian musicians in a huge former Soviet movie studio, this album was recorded and engineered by Ilya Lukashev at Leno Studio and Sano Studio in Tbilisi. and then mixed by Toby Driver and mastered to analogue tape by Paul Pascoe at Church Road Studios in Hove."I started writing 'Khevsureti' the day I arrived in Tbilisi in 2021; early January, as icicles dangled from the cliffs by a frozen waterfall. It was the last song to be completed. Khevsureti is a mountainous region in Northern Georgia by the Chechen border. I try to repair here as often as possible to escape the chugging white noise of the city. The whole area thrums with a pagan energy that balances nature's serenity and brutality in the true essence of the sublime," says Nick Hudson."Despite being ostensibly an Orthodox country, animal sacrifices are still performed here on sacred pagan days. There is a necropolis right by the Chechen border - one of the most intense sites I've ever visited. Every time I visit the region, I encounter some mode of profundity. I wrote a lot of the album up here, often in dreams and visions infused by the mountain air, hallucinating bears and taking long midnight walks into a night unsullied by light pollution. So this song is a secular hymn of gratitude to the region for being kind to me in moments of grief and providing glimpses of Herzogian ecstasy in spells of joy."Directed, filmed and edited by Nick Hudson, this video was filmed in various locations in Georgia: Korsha, the Abudelauri Lakes, Roshka, the Datvisjvari Pass, Shatili and Tbilisi.A prolific figure on the UK music scene, Hudson released his latest album 'Font Of Human Fractures' in 2021, followed by the 'K69996ROMA:EP' later that year. His band The Academy of Sun had released their opus album 'The Quiet Earth' the year before.Nick's vast output also encompasses painting, film, and a novel. Hudson has also collaborated with Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Matthew Seligman (Bowie, Tori Amos, Morrissey), members of Kayo Dot, David Tibet (Current 93), Asva, queercore icon GB Jones, as well as Massive Attack's Shara Nelson. Apart from touring 3 continents, highlights include shows with Mogwai, Toby Driver and Keith Abrams (Kayo Dot), and Timba Harris (Mr Bungle, Amanda Palmer).Hudson also just released his book 'The Land Exists So The Seas Don't Argue'. Limited to 50 numbered and signed copies, this is the first volume of his lyrical output over a decade, encompassing five albums plus ephemera - satellite poems that inhabit the same world as each of the primary cosmologies. This collection embodies a searing intensity and unity of vision - paganism, queer love, grief, death, ecstasy, radical politics, social satire, hymns to nature, her rhythms and forces. The book also features a foreword by renowned Scottish author Chris Kelso.On February 15, the 'Khevsureti' single will be available on Bandcamp, followed by other platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Music. The full album 'Kanda Teenage Honey' will be released on March 15.Composed, produced and arranged by Nick HudsonNick Hudson - voice, programming, string arrangements, foley, filing cabinet, piano, Soma Ether, Faemi 1MLizzy Carey - all strings.Wolfgang Dubieniec - moods.Ilya Lukashev - foley, filing cabinetEngineered by Ilya Lukashev and Nick Hudson at Leno and Sano Studios, TbilisiProduced by Nick HudsonMixed by Toby Driver in NYCMastered by Paul Pascoe at Church Road Studios, Hove, UKVideo directed, filmed and edited by Nick HudsonSingle cover artwork by Kenneth AngerArtist photography by @_Carl_Solomon_Rings in the photos by @Fauda.SilverTRACK LIST:1. Khevsureti2. For My Silence3. Sky Burial While Alive4. Hollow Man5. This Heat6. Hachiko7. Archipelago8. Bardo9. Hunters May10. Unspent Youth11. Seva12. In Praise Of Venerable Jorge13. Catherine In The Curate's Garden14. Ortolan15. Bad Ghost Vs Good Boy16. Danube Blues



