Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Soundtracks 19/02/2024

Disney Drops 'Lofi: Descendants' EP

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
195 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
389 entries in 24 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
405 entries in 19 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
247 entries in 17 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
218 entries in 22 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
86 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
221 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
492 entries in 28 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
187 entries in 9 charts
Water
Tyla
261 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
215 entries in 26 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
234 entries in 17 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
356 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
208 entries in 16 charts
Disney Drops 'Lofi: Descendants' EP
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Walt Disney Records has released Lofi: Descendants, an immersive musical experience blending the magic of hit songs from the Disney "Descendants" franchise with laid-back vibes of lofi music.

The familiar melodies and chill beats create a mesmerizing fusion of sound and is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.
Lofi: Descendants tracklist:
"Rotten to the Core" - Performed by Chantry Johnson
"Night Falls" - Performed by Pendrick
"What's My Name" - Performed by Natalie Nayar
"Chillin' Like a Villain" - Performed by Lucky West
"Queen of Mean" - Performed by Nick Pingree

Additionally, Music from Descendants vinyl album is now available for pre-order at Disney Music Emporium. The compilation is set for release April 26 and features 13 hit songs from the "Descendants" movies including "Rotten to the Core," "Ways to Be Wicked," "What's My Name," "Queen of Mean," and more. Pre-order Music from Descendants website.

The "Descendants" movies unfurled an imaginative mythology of two new lands, idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney's most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains. All three films in the "Descendants" franchise are now streaming on Disney +.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0094521 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0040760040283203 secs