Country 19/02/2024

Nashville Breakout Maggie Antone Debuts 'I Don't Wanna Hear About It' With Brendan Walter

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Breakout Nashville star Maggie Antone debuts a new song "I Don't Wanna Hear About It" with fellow rising artist Brendan Walter today, written and produced by Antone and Carrie K (Noah Kahan, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse).

The track is out on Antone's own label Love Big in partnership with Thirty Tigers. Antone's first new music of 2024, "I Don't Wanna Hear About It" follows a landmark year for the vocalist, songwriter and producer.

Antone released a string of singles, including the much-lauded "Suburban Outlaw," and played shows to a growing fan base across Nashville and beyond. Tonight she kicks off a run of dates with Tommy Prine in Knoxville and will play Bourbon & Beyond later this year, with more dates to be announced.

Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Antone has been hailed by several as a bold new voice on the rise in alternative country. Her cover of Tyler Childers' "Lady May" won her instant attention, and Interpretations, a follow up collection of covers including Dolly Parton's "Jolene," John Prine's "Spanish Pipe Dream" and more, was released in late 2022 to early acclaim.

A songwriter since the age of 16, Antone has made music her full-time job since leaving college in late 2021. She is determined to make music that connects with people and write songs that make audiences feel seen and heard, a quality she deeply admires in the artists that have so inspired her to choose this path. More music from Antone is imminent.

MAGGIE ANTONE LIVE:
February 16—Barley's Taproom—Knoxville, TN*
February 17—The Reeves Theater & Café—Elkin, NC*
February 18—Richmond Music Hall—Richmond, VA*
February 19—Flat Iron—Greensboro, NC*
February 21—The Pinhook—Durham, NC*
February 22—Radio Room—Greenville, SC*
February 23—Grant's Lounge—Macon, GA*
February 24—Cherry Street Tavern—Chattanooga, TN*
September 19-22—Bourbon & Beyond—Louisville, KY *with Tommy Prine






