Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 19/02/2024

Sasha Alex Sloan Unveils New Single 'Highlights'

Hot Songs Around The World

Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
218 entries in 22 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
86 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
221 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
492 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
405 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
187 entries in 9 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
234 entries in 17 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
208 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
215 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
389 entries in 24 charts
Water
Tyla
261 entries in 20 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
502 entries in 20 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
356 entries in 23 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
247 entries in 17 charts
Sasha Alex Sloan Unveils New Single 'Highlights'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Sasha Alex Sloan unveils intimate truths and heartbreaking revelations in her new single, "Highlights," which skillfully depicts the corkscrew of love's brilliant highlights and crushing disappointments.

The earnest track marks the Nashville-based artist's first release since her critically acclaimed 2022 album, I Blame The World. Crafted in collaboration with Jimmy Robbins - celebrated for his work with Marren Morris and Thomas Rhett - "Highlights" was born out of their creative synergy.

"Jimmy started playing this guitar riff and I was like, 'Do you have time to write another one because I really love that…' Luckily, he did and 'Highlights' poured out," Sloan explains. Reflecting on the genesis of the song, she adds, "This is a song I've been trying to write for a long time. Writing it was a cathartic experience and it makes me emotional every time I listen to it."

Known for emotionally rich songwriting and potent melodies, Sloan returns more confident than ever with "Highlights," which is an exciting step for the independent artist and reveals a side of introspection and vulnerability that is tangible with every listen. While her songwriting remains potent, it's clear that Sloan continues to dive deeper with each album, unearthing her own voice, free from external opinion and with full creative control. Showcasing a more stripped-down soundscape, "Highlights" is a call-back to the music she used to make when it was just for her.

Sasha Sloan released her critically acclaimed sad girl EP when she was just 22 years old. She's since released 2 other albums and 3 EPs — garnering over 5 billion global streams, praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Top40-Charts, SPIN, UPROXX, and more, and landed performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Stay tuned for more info soon from Sasha Alex Sloan.







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0088749 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0042476654052734 secs