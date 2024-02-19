



2093 has been one of the rap sensation's most highly anticipated albums to date, but now the wait is finally over as Yeat catapults the world into the future where he takes his place as CEO. Stream 2093 via Field Trip / Capitol Records.



Teasing for 2093 kicked off last Fall when Lyfestyle Corporation was born, a utilitarian dystopia set in the year 2093 governed by Yeat as CEO. Starting with eerie propaganda-like videos showcasing all the ways Yeat's future promises a 'better life', it quickly became apparent that he was planning something massive.



As the world around Lyfestyle Corporation continued to grow, projections warning that '2093 is coming' appeared on iconic landmarks around the world - including Big Ben in London, The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, and most recently a crop circle just outside Kansas City, MO. The last Lyfestyle Corporation video dropped this week alongside Yeat's official album announcement, promising fans that their CEO 'hears you' 'knows what you want' and that their 'patience and loyalty shall be rewarded'.



Low-fi melodies, clever cutting lyrics, and a distinctly mysterious persona are all highlights that build up the enigma that is Yeat, one of the most interesting rises in music. The prolific rapper broke through in 2021 when his song "Gët Busy" began appearing in TikTok videos. The track became so ubiquitous that it caught the attention of heavyweight rappers, including Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and many more.



As his fame skyrocketed, so did the mania surrounding the artist's cult-like following which led to the shutdown of a show in Los Angeles at The Roxy. Now, with two headlining tours under his belt, three Billboard Top 10 Album Debuts, and nearly 8 billion global streams, the young talent is well on his way to superstardom.



Yeat was born Noah Smith in 2000. He began releasing music around 2015, taking notes from Young Thug's melodic strangeness and the inventive production styles of rappers who were rising to prominence as he grew up. He started out using the moniker Lil Yeat, but shortened it to Yeat in 2018. That year, he released his first mixtape, Deep Blue Strips. From then on, he was in hyperdrive. As his fame skyrocketed, Yeat released the mixtapes Alivë and 4L, and the Trëndi EP, before the release of his first proper studio album. Up 2 Më was issued in



Just last year, Yeat had his highest album debut to date with AftërLyfe at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Receiving an impressive 28M streams within the first 24 hours alone, the album release was also Yeat's largest streaming day for his entire catalog with a staggering 60M total combined streams. AftërLyfe marks Yeat's third entry into the Top 10, with previous projects 2 Alivë at #6 and Lyfë at #10.



Most recently, Yeat was tapped by superstar New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yeat season is officially upon us with the release of latest album 2093. Punctuated by a number of superstar collaborations including Future and Lil Wayne, Yeat reaches an even more experimental sound throughout the 22-track project, proving that he can't be defined by a singular genre or style as he continues his rise to superstardom.2093 has been one of the rap sensation's most highly anticipated albums to date, but now the wait is finally over as Yeat catapults the world into the future where he takes his place as CEO. Stream 2093 via Field Trip / Capitol Records.Teasing for 2093 kicked off last Fall when Lyfestyle Corporation was born, a utilitarian dystopia set in the year 2093 governed by Yeat as CEO. Starting with eerie propaganda-like videos showcasing all the ways Yeat's future promises a 'better life', it quickly became apparent that he was planning something massive.As the world around Lyfestyle Corporation continued to grow, projections warning that '2093 is coming' appeared on iconic landmarks around the world - including Big Ben in London, The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, and most recently a crop circle just outside Kansas City, MO. The last Lyfestyle Corporation video dropped this week alongside Yeat's official album announcement, promising fans that their CEO 'hears you' 'knows what you want' and that their 'patience and loyalty shall be rewarded'.Low-fi melodies, clever cutting lyrics, and a distinctly mysterious persona are all highlights that build up the enigma that is Yeat, one of the most interesting rises in music. The prolific rapper broke through in 2021 when his song "Gët Busy" began appearing in TikTok videos. The track became so ubiquitous that it caught the attention of heavyweight rappers, including Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and many more.As his fame skyrocketed, so did the mania surrounding the artist's cult-like following which led to the shutdown of a show in Los Angeles at The Roxy. Now, with two headlining tours under his belt, three Billboard Top 10 Album Debuts, and nearly 8 billion global streams, the young talent is well on his way to superstardom.Yeat was born Noah Smith in 2000. He began releasing music around 2015, taking notes from Young Thug's melodic strangeness and the inventive production styles of rappers who were rising to prominence as he grew up. He started out using the moniker Lil Yeat, but shortened it to Yeat in 2018. That year, he released his first mixtape, Deep Blue Strips. From then on, he was in hyperdrive. As his fame skyrocketed, Yeat released the mixtapes Alivë and 4L, and the Trëndi EP, before the release of his first proper studio album. Up 2 Më was issued in September 2021 followed by a second studio LP, 2 Alivë, in early 2022.Just last year, Yeat had his highest album debut to date with AftërLyfe at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Receiving an impressive 28M streams within the first 24 hours alone, the album release was also Yeat's largest streaming day for his entire catalog with a staggering 60M total combined streams. AftërLyfe marks Yeat's third entry into the Top 10, with previous projects 2 Alivë at #6 and Lyfë at #10.Most recently, Yeat was tapped by superstar Drake to collaborate on record " IDGAF " which is featured on Drake's album For All The Dogs. The song, which was an instant hit, debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and #1 on the Billboard Global 200.



